ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets Week 17 Game Balls: Zach Wilson, Braxton Berrios

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets lost yesterday. Normally that would mean we give out an anti-game ball. The candidate I had in mind was Elijah Riley. Riley was late in coverage on the game-winning touchdown. I thought this through, however, and it just didn’t seem to fit the general tone of the...

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Braxton Berrios, headed toward free agency, hopes to remain with Jets

Braxton Berrios has emerged as one of the Jets’ most important offensive players, and he would like to continue that beyond this season. Berrios, who’s in the final year of his contract, wouldn’t say whether the Jets have begun talking to his representatives about an extension. He said he’ll focus on his future after Sunday’s finale in Buffalo.
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Saleh: Jets Want Braxton Berrios Back Next Season

The Jets want Braxton Berrios back. Asked on Wednesday about the wide receiver's future, as he's set to enter free agency this offseason, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that New York loves having their versatile playmaker in green and white. "We love Braxton," Saleh told reporters before practice. "I've always...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets Place WR-KR Braxton Berrios on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed WR-KR Braxton Berrios on Injured Reserve. Berrios (5-9, 190) has played in all 16 games this season and has 46 receptions, 431 yards and 2 TDs. He also has 7 rushes for 40 yards and 2 rushing scores. Berrios also leads the NFL in kickoff return average at 30.4. He had a 102-yard return for a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 16. The Jets acquired Berrios on waivers in 2019 after he was let go by the Patriots, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2018 out of Miami. He has 89 receptions, 940 yards and 5 touchdowns in 48 games (3 starts) with the Green & White.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 1/7/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. In the Jets’ last game of the season they take on their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will present a pretty difficult task for Jets’ rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Not only did the Jets get destroyed at home (albeit with the Jets playing Mike White and Joe Flacco at QB), but the Bills have been a stout defense against quarterbacks nearly all season long. They’ve been a bend but don’t break defense, and just put the clamps on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Bills are fighting for a higher playoff seeding, so this won’t be a game where we see the team rest their starters. That means Wilson and the Jets will have to give it all they’ve got to come out of Buffalo with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Titans#American Football#Byu
Denver Post

NFL Week 18 Bettors Guide: Too many points for Bills to cover against improving Zach Wilson, Jets

HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets have shown improvement with three straight covers and there’s reason to believe they’ll keep this under the number. Sure, the Bills can wrap up the division with a win but either the Jets will hang in or the back door will be open. Zach Wilson was out with a knee injury when the Bills intercepted Mike White four times in a 45-17 romp in November but after starting out the season as a turnover machine, Wilson has gone four straight games without throwing an interception. The Bills barely covered 13 ½ points at home against the Panthers when a late fourth down stop cost Carolina bettors and lost at home with the hook when favored by 14 ½ points over the Falcons last week. If Wilson plays like he has recently, this will not be a three-score game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson prepared to face Bills for first time in final game of rookie season

After missing the Jets first meeting against the Bills with a knee injury, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is looking forward to Sunday’s divisional showdown in Buffalo. The Jets final game will be one of Wilson’s toughest challenges yet. The Bills, playing for an AFC East championship, have the top-ranked defense in the league, allowing 286.5 yards per game. They are first in pass defense (172.9 yards per game) and 19th in rushing defense (113.6).
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy