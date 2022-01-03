Jets Week 17 Game Balls: Zach Wilson, Braxton Berrios

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. In the Jets’ last game of the season they take on their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will present a pretty difficult task for Jets’ rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Not only did the Jets get destroyed at home (albeit with the Jets playing Mike White and Joe Flacco at QB), but the Bills have been a stout defense against quarterbacks nearly all season long. They’ve been a bend but don’t break defense, and just put the clamps on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Bills are fighting for a higher playoff seeding, so this won’t be a game where we see the team rest their starters. That means Wilson and the Jets will have to give it all they’ve got to come out of Buffalo with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

