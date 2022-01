The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and the afternoon was spent meandering through a meadow in Chilmark. On this outing, a gorgeous golden grass caught my eye. Not one to let the grass grow under my feet, I made haste to identify the tall, shaggy-tipped plant proliferating in the pasture. Though it resembled bluestem, it had a bushier head, described as resembling silvery cotton candy. It was in a wetland rather than the drier, sandier substrate that bluestem usually inhabits. In fact, this grass is a variety of bluestem but one of the few in the genus andropogon that thrives in wet soils.

