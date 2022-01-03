Arts Alliance’s MUSE Awards to return Feb. 4

“The Muse Within Me” will open Jan. 4 at the Art & Light Gallery at 16 Aiken St. in Greenville. The exhibition, which will run in-person and online through Jan. 29, will feature works by Folly Beach, South Carolina artist Shellie Lewis. According to a press release from the...
Several hundred visitors welcomed November’s Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl after a one-year, pandemic-driven hiatus. An annual highlight is awarding the Doerr Prize to a lucky winner who has signed up at one or more of the artists’ studios. Michael Doerr, a Sturgeon Bay woodworker and Art Crawl member,...
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) will host its first Art Market of the year on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., indoors, at the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. As always, the Art Market will feature original work from...
SANDWICH – Residents of Sandwich will be able to usher in the new year with the Sandwich Arts Alliance’s multi-generational celebration. The “Sandwich Showcase Cavalcade Countdown” taking place on New Year’s Eve at Sandwich Town Hall will feature ten performances to count down the New Year, with Sam Holmstock as Master of Ceremonies.
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon will be buzzing with activities on January's First Friday, and one event will be the 5th Annual Drawn to Macon art exhibit at the Macon Arts Alliance. It's the second year submissions were open to artists nationwide. The exhibit features 16 different works, and...
BROWN TWP. -- The Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County will hold its annual icebreaker meeting this month. The event is slated for 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Brown Township Hall, located at 8233 Coates Hwy. in Manistee. All members and interested arts and culture enthusiasts are invited. There will be a soup buffet with breads and finger foods provided by the board. Those attending should ring their own table service and drink of choice other than water and coffee.
Wandering again through Chestertown’s art galleries I’m reminded of the sheer number of talented artists this town offers and their wide range of genres, from painting, textiles, and metal work to woodcrafts, photography, music, and performing arts. On a recent walkabout, I wanted to find two pieces I...
Here’s not a surprise. Most artists like to collect art. After all, your walls can only absorb so much of your own pieces without feeling a little too self-absorbed (note to self). And at some point, the “return on enjoyment” takes precedent over “return on investment” — although both have relevance.
CAZENOVIA — On Dec. 13, Governor Kathy Hochul named Stone Quarry Hill Art Park (SQHAP) a recipient of grants administered by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. NYSCA’s round three grants — which include Support...
Just three months ago, the Atelier de Sosi Art Gallery celebrated Mexico’s Day of the Dead with an exceptional exhibit, kicking things off with a reception at which patrons were made up and dressed like the multi-colored skeletons immortalized in Mexican folk art. A good time, as they say, was had by all.
Sonya McCarter and the Alliance for the Arts produced Emmy award winner George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum at the end of their inaugural 9-week CHANGE (Communities Harnessing the Arts to Nurture and Grow Equity) course that challenged eleven adults from minority communities to explore the fundamentals of acting, character development, and scene work. Now, the Alliance brings back the vignette-based play that has electrified, discomforted, and delighted audiences of all colors since 1986, undermining black stereotypes, old and new, and redefining our ideas of what it means to be black in contemporary America.
Following a successful inaugural year, Parkland College Community Education and Giertz Gallery are once again hosting the Celebrate the Arts! Youth Art Competition. The contest for District 505 youth ages 7-18 will run until Sunday, February 20, 2022. Students have a chance to win full summer 2022 scholarships for either a College for Kids camp or a Summer Discovery camp. Each of the three age categories will have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd placements, with honorable mentions.
The Indiana Arts Commission has awarded more than $200,000 to fund arts projects around the state through the agency’s On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program. The IAC says the funding will be allocated to 102 creative entrepreneurs to support their business goals and communities. The commission says the accelerator program...
Looking for something new to begin in the new year? The Whitewater Arts Alliance, an arts-oriented, nonprofit organization, is looking for new members, volunteers and donors to help support its ongoing mission to make all facets of the arts accessible to the Whitewater and broader area community. Information released by...
We’re excited to invite you to join our remarkable cultural collective at The Whitewater Arts Alliance! It’s been an encouraging year for the WAA as we’ve continued programming for the community. As a paid Arts Alliance member, your benefits include:. Reduced fees to participate in our exhibits...
MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts is accepting nominations for the 38th Annual Arts Awards. Individuals, businesses as well as an arts or cultural organization will be honored. The awards publicly recognize and honor Granite State individuals and businesses of all shapes and sizes for their significant impact on New Hampshire's arts and cultural community.
SAN FRANCISCO — “The Art of Banksy,” the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks sourced from private collectors around the world, has been extended through Feb. 27 at the Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St. It features more than 100 works by the elusive street...
January 3, 2022 - The Dalí Museum has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) that allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit the museum for minimal fee of $3 per person, up to four people. The museum is also offering complimentary parking, when available, for those patrons. Visitors should present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at the museum ticket desk.
If you’ve seen a show at American Stage, Jobsite, freeFall or Stageworks, you have experienced Rebekah Lazaridis’ work. The St. Pete native and Tampa resident is a scenic artist, and designer, and as such is a key member of the Tampa Bay theater community. If her name doesn’t...
Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the phrase “comic con” meant, simply, an organized gathering (a.k.a. convention) of comic book fans, getting together to buy, sell, trade and converse with fellow obsessives. There are hundreds of comic cons in America today, thousands if you factor in...
