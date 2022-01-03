Arts Alliance’s MUSE Awards to return Feb. 4

Sonya McCarter and the Alliance for the Arts produced Emmy award winner George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum at the end of their inaugural 9-week CHANGE (Communities Harnessing the Arts to Nurture and Grow Equity) course that challenged eleven adults from minority communities to explore the fundamentals of acting, character development, and scene work. Now, the Alliance brings back the vignette-based play that has electrified, discomforted, and delighted audiences of all colors since 1986, undermining black stereotypes, old and new, and redefining our ideas of what it means to be black in contemporary America.

