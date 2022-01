After living as a bachelor in El Paso for only a few months, I think I've found a few "home hacks" that are pretty share-worthy. In true millennial fashion, I have had roommates almost my entire adult life. Last year I FINALLY grew up and moved into a house, alone. I've finally figured it all out, however, despite some initial setbacks ( I'm looking at you, non-existent dining room table) here are FOUR of my hard-learned home hacks that may be relevant to a few folks.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO