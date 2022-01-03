ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue men's basketball remains at No. 3 for the fourth straight week

The Exponent
 4 days ago
Ethan Morton, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic watch from the bench against Nicholls on Dec. 29.

For the fourth straight week, the Purdue men’s basketball team is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

The Boilermakers (12-1) have been in that same ranking since being No. 1 for just one week.

The Top 5 teams remained the same in this week’s AP Top 25 for the third straight week. They include: Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA in that order. Other Big Ten teams in this week’s poll include: No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin. Other teams receiving votes this week in the AP Poll include Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

The USA Today/Coaches Poll has the same Top 5 as AP. Ranked Big Ten teams include No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin. Illinois and Minnesota received votes, too.

The NCAA Net Rankings have a different Top 5. It has Baylor, Arizona, Houston, Gonzaga and LSU in that order. Purdue is No. 7 in that ranking.

Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. tonight, when it hosts Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

