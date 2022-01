The Boston Bruins have never been afraid to make changes to the roster in their quest to win another Stanley Cup. Over the last few seasons, management has made many moves, trading players or watching them sign contracts elsewhere, and many former Bruins are currently sporting different jerseys. With the start of the new year, now is a good time to see how those former Bruins are doing during the 2021-22 campaign; some are thriving while others are struggling.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO