Whiskey Review: Westward Whiskey American Single Malt Tempranillo Cask

When a new drinker begins to discover the wide world of whiskey cocktails, there’s a tendency for that person to primarily be directed at two classics: The old fashioned and the Manhattan. And although both of those choices are indeed classic, they might not truly function as the best introduction to the category for those who are just beginning to dip a toe into drinking spirits. The Manhattan, after all, is a fairly bracing (though darkly seductive) drink to those who don’t consume neat spirits, while an Old Fashioned is little more than sweetened bourbon or rye with a dash of bitters and perhaps a slice of fruit. Many drinkers are no doubt looking for a bit more casual and inviting introduction to the field, and there’s another classic that perfectly fits this bill: The whiskey sour.

