Prince William privately told Afghan refugees they "couldn't be more welcome" in the UK as he expressed frustration at the failure to evacuate more people fleeing the Taliban, it has been reported.The Duke of Cambridge is said to have made the comments during a visit to meet some of those who managed to get to the UK after escaping Kabul as it fell to the militants during the summer.Two decades of British engagement in the South Asia country came to an end on 28 August as the final remaining military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest...

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO