Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 – North Florida Land Trust has acquired more than 252 acres on nine islands in the Intracoastal Waterway just north of J. Turner Butler Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach which has been named the River Branch Islands Preserve. The River Branch Foundation donated the money to allow the nonprofit land conservation organization to purchase the remaining lands in Phase II of the project to conserve the islands that were in danger of development. In July of this year, NFLT purchased 28 acres in Phase I of the project.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO