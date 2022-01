The stock price of Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) – an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company – increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to GreenBox POS announcing that its point-of-sale subsidiary company ChargeSavvy recorded the best quarter in its 9-year history for its retail division during the fourth quarter of 2021. And the retail division saw an average increase of 166% demonstrating remarkable growth compared to the same period of 2020.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO