Vista Outdoor Stock (VSTO): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) fell by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) – a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system (CNS) – fell by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to CNS Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors to issue (in a private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules) 12,105,264 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,105,264 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.95 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to CNS of approximately $11.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO