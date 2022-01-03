ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista Outdoor Stock (VSTO): Why The Price Increased Today

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) increased by over 2.6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) increased by over...

Discovery Stock (DISCA/DISCB): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCB) increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCB) increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report.
Greenbox POS Stock (GBOX): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) – an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company – increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to GreenBox POS announcing that its point-of-sale subsidiary company ChargeSavvy recorded the best quarter in its 9-year history for its retail division during the fourth quarter of 2021. And the retail division saw an average increase of 166% demonstrating remarkable growth compared to the same period of 2020.
Oppfi Stock (OPFI): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) increased by 7.59% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) – a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit – increased by 7.59% today. Investors are responding positively to OppFi announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program that permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of its Class A common stock. This authorization will expire in December 2023.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock (CNSP): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) fell by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) – a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system (CNS) – fell by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to CNS Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors to issue (in a private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules) 12,105,264 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,105,264 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.95 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to CNS of approximately $11.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.
Ambarella Stock (AMBA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. Investors are responding positively to Seeing Machines Limited (the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety) announcing a collaboration with Ambarella to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock (PTEN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. Investors are responding positively to Patterson-UTI Energy reporting that for the month of December 2021, the company had an average of 110 drilling rigs operating in the United States. And for the 3 months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an average of 106 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
AngioDynamics Stock (ANGO): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) fell by 11.82% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) – a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology – fell by 11.82% today. Investors are responding negatively to AngioDynamics announcing the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, which ended November 30, 2021.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock (ALGS): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell by 56.74% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases – fell by 56.74% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Aligos Therapeutics announcing that it has halted further development of its STOPS drug candidate, ALG-010133, in development to address chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
Alibaba Group Stock (BABA): $235 Price Target From Benchmark

The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a $235 price target from Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a $235 price target from Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang assigned the company a “Buy” rating.
Spruce Biosciences Stock (SPRB): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) increased by 13.48% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) – a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need – increased by 13.48% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Spruce Biosciences announcing that Dr. Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., MPH, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors. Samir Gharib, MBA, has been concurrently promoted to President and will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.
Marin Software Stock (MRIN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) – a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies – increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Marin Software announcing integration with Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform (DSP). This integration will allow brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns – from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads – all within the MarinOne platform.
