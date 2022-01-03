ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow climbs 150 points on gains for Goldman Sachs, Boeing stocks

By MarketWatch Automation
 4 days ago

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Boeing are posting positive growth Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.68%

was most recently trading 156 points (0.4%) higher, as shares of Goldman Sachs

GS,

+3.34%

and Boeing

BA,

+3.25%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Goldman Sachs's shares have gained $15.58, or 4.1%, while those of Boeing have gained $7.17, or 3.6%, combining for an approximately 150-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Intel

INTC,

+3.32%

, American Express

AXP,

+2.82%

, and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+2.50%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Cruise stocks surge, after Stifel analyst says 2022 will be the 'Year of the Cruise!'

Shares of cruise operators rallied Friday, to buck the broad-market selloff, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski pounded the table on the group, saying 2022 was going to be known as the "Year of the Cruise!" Shares of Royal Caribbean Group , which Wieczynski said was his "top idea for 2022," climbed 3.6%; Carnival Corp. rallied 2.9%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3.6%; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. tacked on 1.9%; while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Wieczynski said for investors searching for recovery names that "massively underperformed" last year, he believes cruise-related names will stick out as compelling ideas. "[W]e are believers that cruise demand should remain strong throughout the majority of 2022," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients. "While there certainly will be cancellations and itinerary adjustments in 1H22 due to COVID noise, we still believe that cruise operators are on a clear path (although might be delayed) to the all-important cash flow breakeven/positive level."
Bank Stocks Fly on Anticipation of Fed Rate Hikes

Many economists and investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates in March, helping bank earnings. Bank stocks are starting off the year with a bang in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s adoption of a more hawkish stance on monetary policy. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which...
UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
The good news hidden in the bond market’s 2021 losses

It’s good news that bonds went down last year. I doubt that’s how you reacted when reviewing the 2021 performance scoreboards, of course. The total U.S. domestic bond market lost 1.9% last year, as judged by the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. BND,. -0.27%. . Long-term Treasurys lost...
