Dow climbs 150 points on gains for Goldman Sachs, Boeing stocks
Shares of Goldman Sachs and Boeing are posting positive growth Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow
was most recently trading 156 points (0.4%) higher, as shares of Goldman Sachs
and Boeing
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Goldman Sachs's shares have gained $15.58, or 4.1%, while those of Boeing have gained $7.17, or 3.6%, combining for an approximately 150-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Intel
, American Express
, and Apple Inc.
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
