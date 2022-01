U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will speak at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. Secretary Vilsack will address the general session, which begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 10. The speech will also be streamed for those registered virtually for the convention. The 103rd American Farm Bureau Convention will be held January 7-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center. You may still register to attend in-person or virtually, by going to the convention registration page at the American Farm Bureau Federation website.

