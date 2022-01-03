Sony's 'Spider-Man' wins weekend again, enters all-time top 10

Spiderman No Way Home continues to break records for Sony, Marvel and the MCU. At a whopping $1.16 billion dollar take worldwide at the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung into the top spot, landing as Sony's highest grossing movie ever. Spider-Man: Far From Home previously held that spot at $1.13 billion globally. #SpidermanNoWayHome is expected to see a better third weekend than its second box office weekend, which saw Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket sales slow down slightly on Christmas Eve. According to Deadline, #Spiderman No Way Home is also Sony's highest grossing movie domestically, number 14 on the list of all-time grossing movies at the domestic box office, and the 5th highest grossing MCU movie of all-time nationally. In other news, a growing group of Black Panther fans are rallying together using the hashtag 'RecastTChalla', imploring Marvel to consider a new actor to step into the role of the hero made famous by the late Chadwick Boseman. And finally, Norman Reedus tweeted out a fan made image depicting him as Johnny Blaze, the Marvel character bound to the Spirit of Vengeance.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO