ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bridgewater names new co-CEOs as McCormick steps down to run for Senate in Pennsylvania

By Juliet Chung
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQR2n_0dbimI7t00
David McCormick, co-president of Bridgewater Associates LP, speaks at the Bloomberg Link Economic Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bridgewater Associates named two new co-chief executives to head the world’s largest hedge fund on Monday, after CEO David McCormick told staff he would be stepping down to consider running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Bridgewater elevated to co-CEO deputy chief executive Nir Bar Dea, 40 years old, along with former Aetna Chief Executive Mark Bertolini, 65, who has been a member of Bridgewater’s board for three years, according to a memo to Bridgewater employees that was released publicly.

The announcement formalizes a transition many were expecting given Mr. McCormick’s political ambition. In December, he put out an ad touting his military record and family Christmas tree farm that all but declared his candidacy in the Republican primary.

Founded by Ray Dalio, who is known for an unorthodox management style known as radical transparency, Bridgewater manages about $150 billion.

An expanded version of this story appears on WSJ.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
echo-pilot.com

U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania: Here's who is running, so far

With five months to go to the primaries, the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 features more than 30 candidates — including a TV celebrity doctor. According to Federal Election Commission filings, 15 Democrats and 16 Republicans are running, though many have reported raising no money. The FEC’s list doesn’t reflect that one long-shot Democrat has dropped out and that Montgomery County Libertarian Erik Gerhardt has launched a campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Bridgewater, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Hedge Fund CEO Resigns Ahead of Anticipated U.S. Senate Run in Pa.

Hedge fund manager David McCormick is from Pennsylvania, but has lived for years in Connecticut, where he was CEO of Bridgewater Associates. He is a West Point graduate and Army veteran, and recently purchased a home in Pittsburgh. McCormick is set to join a crowded Republican field of candidates in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Bridgewater CEO resigns ahead of potential Senate run

Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick stepped down from his post to consider joining the Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund announced Monday. Why it matters: The race to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring at the end of his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
Person
David Mccormick
institutionalinvestor.com

Bridgewater Shakes Up Leadership Following McCormick’s Departure

Bridgewater Associates is making major changes to its leadership team as its CEO considers running for the Senate and founder Ray Dalio takes the next steps toward succession planning. Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund, told its employees Monday that David McCormick is stepping down to consider running for an...
BUSINESS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Turner Industries’ Roland Toups stepping back; son Stephen named CEO

Turner Industries Executive Chairman Roland Toups is taking a step back from the company’s daily operations and transitioning into more of an advisory role, says his son Stephen Toups, who has been named CEO. Stephen Toups already was president and will continue to also hold that title for the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Sanara MedTech names new CEO

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) appoints Zachary B. Flemingas CEO effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Fleming joined the company as VP of Sales in November 2017 and was promoted to President, Surgical Division, in May 2019 and as Co-COO in January 2020. Prior to Sanara, Mr. Fleming held several sales and management...
BUSINESS
businessobserverfl.com

Local bank names new CEO

TAMPA — T. Corey Neil has been named president and CEO of The Bank of Tampa as well as getting a seat on the board of directors at the institution and its holding company, the Tampa Bay Banking Company. Neil, 47, replaces Bill West, becoming the third CEO in...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgewater Associates#Ceo#The U S Senate#Aetna#Republican#Wsj Com
WWD

Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Gurwitch, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good since January 2015, is stepping down to  join the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or JDC, as chief advancement officer. During her tenure at Delivering Good, whose mission is to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, the nonprofit achieved several milestones, including building a more diverse board and launching a Racial Equity pilot program; establishing a strong technology infrastructure with support from industry leaders such as SAP; growing its partner network...
CHARITIES
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks surge, after Stifel analyst says 2022 will be the 'Year of the Cruise!'

Shares of cruise operators rallied Friday, to buck the broad-market selloff, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski pounded the table on the group, saying 2022 was going to be known as the "Year of the Cruise!" Shares of Royal Caribbean Group , which Wieczynski said was his "top idea for 2022," climbed 3.6%; Carnival Corp. rallied 2.9%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3.6%; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. tacked on 1.9%; while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Wieczynski said for investors searching for recovery names that "massively underperformed" last year, he believes cruise-related names will stick out as compelling ideas. "[W]e are believers that cruise demand should remain strong throughout the majority of 2022," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients. "While there certainly will be cancellations and itinerary adjustments in 1H22 due to COVID noise, we still believe that cruise operators are on a clear path (although might be delayed) to the all-important cash flow breakeven/positive level."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy