ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Over 10 Years Later, Idaho’s “Shoe Fence” Is Still Baffling

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently, this is something that has been around for about 10 years now. There is a fence that has a ton of shoes on the posts right outside of Boise. It is something I have to check out for myself at some point. Maybe, I will even contribute. Where...

kool965.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOOL 96.5

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Food History in Idaho Over the Past 100 Years

Idaho may be known for its potatoes, but it has a history of food trends and inventions over the years. Young or old, every Idahoan can bond over the love of food and new inventions that have elevated our palettes over the years. Believe it or not, Idaho has had...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Watch Trailer For Idaho’s Bear Lake Monster Movie Coming In 2023

Filming has wrapped and a trailer has been released on a new movie that tells of the legend of a water creature that is said to live in the farthest southeast corner of Idaho in a lake that shares a border with Utah. The film is about a group of teenagers that set out to discover the truth behind the tale, and is set for a 2023 release.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Cafeteria
KOOL 96.5

Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Inmates And Unwanted Dogs South of Idaho Give Each Other Hope

South of Idaho, inmates have new hope and purpose as well as their new four-legged friend. Unadoptable dogs are finding their new purpose and life in a program that places them with inmates to help them find their new forever home. This program has done wonders for both humans and animals alike, as they give each a friend and hope to find a better life.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Does Idaho Have More Or Less Smokers On Average?

Around 500,000 Americans die every year due to smoking, making it the number one cause of deaths that could've otherwise been preventable in the U.S. Is that stopping people from lighting up in 2022? It sure isn't!. The 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report (damn guys, long enough name?)...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

Missing: South Idaho Police Looking For 15-Year-Old Boy

South Idaho police are attempting to locate a missing area teen that hasn't been in contact with family for a few days. The 15-year-old, Pocatello boy was reported missing on Tuesday. Have you seen this teenager? Caleb Tyler Mason's profile has been shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website....
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Less Bullying, Guns & Illness; Will Idaho At-Home School Expand?

In case you haven't been paying attention to the news, school districts across the country are weighing the idea of ending traditional, on-campus educations, and opting for virtual, at-home learning. Voting on the matter is taking place this week in cities such as Chicago. School teachers in the United States...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Nearly Century Old Twin Falls ID Historical Relic Unearthed

Metal detecting is a hobby enjoyed by many throughout the world. The few times I've gotten the opportunity to do it, I can't say I've found anything of value, but the hunt itself might be more exciting than making an actual discovery. I purchased a metal detector in 2020 and...
SCIENCE
KOOL 96.5

Weird Al Yankovic Confirms One Boise ID Tour Stop This Spring

It's been a long time since Weird Al Yankovic graced the state of Idaho with his twisted, musical genius. The iconic artist has confirmed one date in Boise this spring for fans to get their fix. Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" will...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

4 Tips To Succeed In Idaho New Year’s Resolutions

It's been a few days since the new year has begun, and many are attempting to keep their New Year's resolutions going. Some have failed already while some are struggling and few thrive. There is a list of 10 New Year's resolutions for residents of Twin Falls to have, and to help succeed in them and others, here is some advice on how to complete your resolutions for 2022.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy