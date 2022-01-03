American Airlines stock surges toward 6-week high amid a broad airline-sector rally
Share of air carriers traded broadly higher Monday, amid growing optimism that the latest surge in COVID-19 cases to record daily levels won't lead to widespread shutdowns given the omicron variant appears less severe and as more people are vaccinated. The U.S. Global Jets ETF
rallied 2.8% in afternoon trading, to outperform the S&P 500's
0.4% gain by a wide margin. Among the more active air carriers, shares of American Airlines Group Inc.
hiked up 4.3% toward a six-week high, United Airlines Holdings Inc.
rallied 3.7%, Delta Air Lines Inc.
climbed 2.9%, Southwest Airlines Co.
rose 2.1% and JetBlue Airways Corp.
tacked on 2.6%. Analyst Conor Cunningham at MKM Partners said he expects airlines to slow capacity to stabilize operations amid the surge in cases, but that might not be a bad thing longer term. "Slowing capacity will highlight cost headwinds but should allow for better pricing power," Cunningham wrote in a note to clients.
