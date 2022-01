Discovery shares, which have been in a funk for months, roared back to life today, jumping 17% on heavy trading volume after a validation from a veteran Wall Street analyst. Bank of America’s Jessica Reif Ehrlich upgraded Discovery shares to a “buy” from “neutral” and rhapsodized about its potential in a note to clients. She also raised her 12-month price target to $45 from $34. The stock responded by climbing to $30.06 by the closing bell, its highest level since last July. Trading volume was nearly seven times normal levels. On a mixed day overall for stocks, the boost for Discovery appeared...

