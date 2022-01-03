ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick In Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOoMW_0dbikZ6G00

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On January 3 his campaign released the following statement:

“Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jbayn_0dbikZ6G00

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Workers for Patrick said his symptoms were ‘mild’ and that no one else in his household was infected.

“He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Patrick’s senior advisor Allen Blakemore.

In November 2021, Patrick was among the Republican lawmakers pushing for a fourth Special Session in Austin to pass laws banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this […]
POLITICS
easttexasradio.com

Abbott Asks For Federal Covid Help

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that Texas had requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies. The request comes amid a significant spike in COVID cases in some of the state’s largest counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Daily Herald

Lieutenant governor has breakthrough COVID-19 case

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said Thursday she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Stratton, the state's second-in-command, said on Twitter that she had mild symptoms and "will isolate as I recover." She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had also received a booster shot. "I'm so relieved...
CHICAGO, IL
kwhi.com

GOV. ABBOTT REQUESTING FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR INCREASED COVID-19 TESTING, ANTIBODY TREATMENTS

Governor Greg Abbott is seeking federal assistance to fight off a new wave of COVID-19 cases across the state. On Friday, Abbott announced that the state, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) requested resources for federally-supported testing locations, medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Covid#Republican
Austin Chronicle

Omicron Rising in Austin

Less than one week after Austin returned to Stage 4 of the local COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines, the local state of COVID has once again reached alarming levels. As the Chronicle went to press on Jan.5, health officials had not declared Austin in Stage 5 – the strictest level of risk precautions – though metrics had already entered Stage 5 territory.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Texas announces execution date for eldest death row inmate

Authorities in Texas have scheduled the execution of a man who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the killing of a Houston police officer.Carl Wayne Buntion, 81, was convicted more than three decades ago for the death of 37-year-old Houston police officer James Irby, as the Houston Chronicle reported.He had been on parole for six weeks when he fatally shot Irby in a June 1990 traffic stop, and, as NBCDFW reported, had an extensive criminal record. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said on Tudesay that it was “time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime”, as the date of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County COVID Update

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday evening that there were 320 active cases of COVID 19 in Hopkins County. There have been a total of 153 fatalities since testing began.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
GV Wire

It’s Official: Texas Border Wall Construction Begins

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that construction of a state-owned border wall has begun in the Rio Grande Valley. “Texas has officially started building its own border wall,” Abbott tweeted. “Anyone attempting to enter Texas illegally by crossing these fences will be arrested for criminal trespassing,”...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
95K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy