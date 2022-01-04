ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AP PHOTOS: Storm wraps nation's capital in snowy blanket

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDAJI_0dbikXKo00

A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation’s capital Monday, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president’s helicopter. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.

Photos of the wintry landscape showed kids being pulled on sleds around the Capitol, a snow-covered Korean War Veterans Memorial and a reveler out for a run.

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at the city's three main airports, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York’s three major airports were delayed or called off as well.

After spending the weekend in Delaware, President Joe Biden arrived safely aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, then spent nearly a half hour on the runway as plows cleared a safe path. Biden emerged on the stairwell into a whiteout. Without the option to take a helicopter, he left in a motorcade for a slow slog back to the White House.

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Overnight storm blankets Greenwich in covering of snow

GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Register

Overnight storm blankets Greenwich in covering of snow

GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
Middletown Press

Overnight storm blankets Greenwich in covering of snow

GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
GREENWICH, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm blanketing parts of South with snow, ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Nashville saw 6.3 inches (16 centimeters) of snowfall on Thursday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Overnight storm blankets Greenwich in covering of snow

GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
GREENWICH, CT
whdh.com

Winter storm blankets some Mass. communities

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton and Franklin are among the communities dealing with a foot of snow following a winter storm Friday. Light, fluffy snow blanketed the towns over the span of about 12 hours. The storm created poor travel conditions during the morning commute. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation...
MILTON, MA
WTOP

PHOTOS: Encore! Snow blankets DC region again

Some years, the D.C. area sees little snow. The first week of 2022 has brought two snowstorms. While fewer flakes fell Friday compared to Monday’s record-breaking snowfall, the encore snow made for some delightfully wintry scenes. Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage...
ENVIRONMENT
Courier Post

It's snow joke: Year's second winter storm blankets South Jersey

The second snowstorm of 2022 has hit South Jersey, but Mother Nature showed a little mercy this time. Snowfall totals on Friday topped out at 6.5 inches in Williamstown and six inches in Berlin, Franklin and Shamong, according to the National Weather Service. In contrast, the year's first winter storm on Monday buried towns...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Westport News

Overnight storm blankets Greenwich in covering of snow

GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
GREENWICH, CT
FOX 43

PHOTO GALLERY: Snowy Friday in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Snow cascaded into Central Pennsylvania beginning Thursday evening. The snow fell consistently until daybreak Friday morning, creating quite a snowy scene for many across our area. Some saw up to 7 inches of snow, like in Valley Green, while lower totals were reported across other counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

501K+
Followers
125K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy