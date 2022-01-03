ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motorsports

electrek.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorsports are a proving ground for innovative new technology and new ideas. Machines are tested in terms of speed, endurance, and reliability, with one winner declared at the end — but it’s never quite so easy. There’s drama, politics,...

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Matt Prior: Mallets, beaded edges and cuppas are proper motorsport

Our man flips back through his notebook for the stories that didn't quite make it into 2021. It’s the most magical time of the year, they say. And also time for a purge of the ‘columns’ page in my notes, of some thoughts that never quite made it into 570 words on the back page of this magazine.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 fans criticised for ‘scary’ reaction to 2021 season

Ex-Formula 1 commentator Alexey Popov has criticised the “scary” reaction of the sport’s fans during the 2021 season and claimed he is currently “disappointed” with those watching.Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton produced one of the all-time great title battles as the Dutchman dramatically claimed the championship on the final lap of the last race of the season.But journalist Popov, often referred to as Russia’s voice of F1, does not like the way motorsport fans have conducted themselves in recent months.“I am very disappointed with the way Formula 1 fans react to news nowadays,” he said in an interview with Championat.com....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

McLaren boss reveals hopes that ‘three or four cars’ compete for F1 title in 2022

McLaren team boss Zak Brown hopes the introduction of new regulations in Formula One ahead of the 2022 season will make the fight for the drivers’ championship a more open competition this year. Changes to promote closer racing and increase overtaking opportunities will come into force ahead of the start of the new campaign in March, in the first major shake up of F1’s rules since 2014. Last season’s title race was one of the most dramatic in the history of the sport, as Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the championship on the final lap of the season,...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Le Mans centenary celebration for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will dedicate its August 17-20 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion vintage racing event to the 24 Hours of Le Mans on its 100th anniversary. “These featured groups will span the full century of Le Mans, from 1923 sports cars through 2005 prototypes,” the track announced. “The Le Mans grids will be dedicated to authentic, period-correct cars that have participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans or were eligible to compete in period. There are 170 different makes eligible, ranging from Abarth and Alfa Romeo to Talbot and Triumph, in addition to Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton tight-lipped on Mercedes future as teams tease new cars

Speculation over Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 continues to dominate the sport ahead of the upcoming 2022 season, with the seven-time world champion remaining tight-lipped since his controversial loss in Abu Dhabi. The FIA have received the brunt of criticism after Max Verstappen snatched his maiden title on the final lap of the season, with the governing body’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealing that Hamilton had yet to respond to any of his messages. Meanwhile, race director Michael Masi’s decision-making continues to draw further scrutiny, with Stefan Johansson the latest former driver to question whether sporting integrity...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Tower Motorsport confirms full-season IMSA LMP2 entry

The #8 Oreca will be driven by team principal John Farano and 2021 European Le Mans Series champion Louis Delétraz in LMP2’s seven-race championship, with 2021 ELMS Pro-Am champion Rui Andrade joining the pair for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 changes needed after ‘bitter taste’ of season finale

British former racing driver Johnny Herbert has said that Max Verstappen’s controversial final lap victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi “should never have happened” and left “a bitter taste”.Verstappen clinched his maiden world championship after race director Michael Masi appeared to break the FIA’s own regulations by allowing the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves under safety car conditions. Masi’s decision created a shootout between the title rivals but with the benefit of fresh tyres, Verstappen had a clear advantage and duly denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth world championship. Herbert said the outcome was unfair and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen admits ‘luck came at right time’ in F1 title-winning season

Max Verstappen has admitted that luck turned in his favour at exactly the right time after he clinched his maiden Formula 1 world championship in such controversial circumstances. Bitter feelings still linger weeks after Verstappen dramatically snatched victory from Lewis Hamilton at the season-deciding race in Abu Dhabi, where race director Michael Masi appeared to break regulations in order to manufacture a final lap shootout between the Red Bull and Mercedes rivals. Hamilton has remained tight-lipped over his future in the sport since the race, skipping the FIA’s prize-giving gala, and failing to respond to messages from the governing...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lando Norris felt he was in Carlos Sainz ‘shadow’ at McLaren

Lando Norris has said he felt as if he was in Carlos Sainz’s “shadow” when the pair raced for McLaren together. Sainz performed well for McLaren but moved to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 season. He ended up with more points than Charles Leclerc and Norris believes his former McLaren colleague could win the world title if given the right car.“I think Carlos is one of the best Formula 1 drivers. It also made me not look so good because he’s an extremely good driver. He did a very good job,” said Norris, quoted by Motorsport-total.com.“I think...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes wait on Lewis Hamilton decision with Carlos Sainz tipped to become ‘top-tier driver’

Lewis Hamilton’s future continues to dominant the world of Formula 1 ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. Hamilton’s 2021 campaign ended in drama and contention as Max Verstappen snatched away the world championship on the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi, leading to speculation over whether Hamilton may decide to call time on his storied career rather than continue to chase a record eighth world title. However, a cryptic tweet by Mercedes on the weekend, featuring a picture of Hamilton alongside the message “Adversity causes some to break; others to break records” hinted he would be...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Champions sign up for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual by Motorsport Games

Miami, FL – January 7, 2022 – The star-studded entry list for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual by Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM), scheduled to be held January 15 & 16, 2022, has today been revealed and it shows once again the fascination, charm and lure of motorsport’s greatest endurance race. The race will be held virtually and on simulators located all around the world.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Esteban Ocon believes that ending losing streak will propel Alpine to more Formula 1 success

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon says ending the team’s 13-year losing streak in the 2021 season will propel them to more success in the upcoming Formula 1 campaign.Ocon won the Hungarian Grand Prix to end the trophy drought at the team, which has alleviated pressure for everyone at Alpine. This means, according to Ocon, they can press for more victories in the coming year.“It was a great feeling and I’m also glad we’ve got that away also for the team,” he told Motorsport.com. “Obviously it was the first win since the Renault comeback in the new era of F1, so next...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Porsche Motorsport North America Will Build Engines for Singer

Singer Vehicle Design, the Southern California company that's become a legend for its gorgeous "reimagined" air-cooled Porsche 911s, has a new engine builder—Porsche. First reported by Top Gear and confirmed to Road & Track by Singer, Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) will build engines for the restomod company. PMNA...
CARSON, CA
The Independent

George Russell predicts F1 ‘underdogs’ may prevail early on in 2022 season

Mercedes driver George Russell says “underdog” teams could “prevail” in early races in the 2022 season due to the new car regulations.The new rules could see the likes of Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams put in solid performances which could cause upsets for Mercedes and Red Bull. The opportunity for more competition and excitement to see each team’s new car is making Russell looking forward to the new season, which begins in March.“I’m really excited to see the new cars and what they offer for everyone,” said Russell, quoted by Autosport. “That’s really exciting, but also I’m looking forward to being...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Pierre Gasly frustrated by ‘lack of recognition’ from Red Bull

Pierre Gasly has expressed frustration over a lack of “recognition and reward” from Red Bull in his Formula 1 career.Gasly failed to impress Red Bull enough in 2019 for the team to stick by the Frenchman, who was demoted back to Toro Rosso.The 25-year-old has turned in a number of encouraging performances since the outfit was rebranded as AlphaTauri, however, winning at Monza in 2020 and achieving a consistent level of solid performances this season in particular.Gasly was therefore believed to be in with a chance of rejoining former teammate and new world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Little-known Lewis Hamilton fact puts things into perspective

A little-known Lewis Hamilton statistic from his first 15 years in Formula 1 puts the seven-time world champion’s dominance into an even greater perspective. Lewis Hamilton still hasn’t made any public comments since his heartbreaking defeat in the 2021 Formula 1 world championship battle, aside from his post-race interview with Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the controversial ending to the hard-fought 22-race season at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo ‘envious’ of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is jealous of the epic world title battle Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton engaged in throughout the 2021 Formula 1 season.Verstappen won his first drivers’ championship in incredibly dramatic fashion by passing Hamilton on the final lap of the final grand prix of the season.And Ricciardo, who won his eighth F1 race at the Italian GP in 2021, begrudgingly accepts a degree of envy in not being involved in the classic title showdown.“Of course, I’m envious,” he told an end-of-season press call, as quoted by GPFans. “But I’ve been envious for eight, nine years....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1 season ending ‘rigged by stewards’ and ‘left sour taste’, Labour peer claims

Labour peer Lord Peter Hain believes the ending of the 2021 Formula 1 season was “rigged by the stewards”.Max Verstappen took the world title in the final race of the season after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. The Dutchman was only able to do so as race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not after a safety car was deployed.Lord Hain, who is vice-chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on F1, said the thrilling conclusion is bad for the sport.He told The Express: “That’s not good for the sport. It may...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone says race director Michael Masi was ‘overwhelmed’ by 2021 season

Ex-Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone believes race director Michael Masi was “overwhelmed” by the 2021 season.Masi has been criticised for his decisions made in the final race of the season as it determined the outcome of the world championship. But he has other incidents throughout the season, such as multiple crashes between Lewis Hamilton and rival Max Verstappen, which added to the pressure he found himself under - according to Ecclestone.“He was in many cases overwhelmed with his job the whole season and maybe shouldn’t have had it at all,” Ecclestone told BILD. “But it was the right decision to...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy