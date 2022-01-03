WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will dedicate its August 17-20 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion vintage racing event to the 24 Hours of Le Mans on its 100th anniversary. “These featured groups will span the full century of Le Mans, from 1923 sports cars through 2005 prototypes,” the track announced. “The Le Mans grids will be dedicated to authentic, period-correct cars that have participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans or were eligible to compete in period. There are 170 different makes eligible, ranging from Abarth and Alfa Romeo to Talbot and Triumph, in addition to Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Toyota.
