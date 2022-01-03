Lando Norris has said he felt as if he was in Carlos Sainz’s “shadow” when the pair raced for McLaren together. Sainz performed well for McLaren but moved to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 season. He ended up with more points than Charles Leclerc and Norris believes his former McLaren colleague could win the world title if given the right car.“I think Carlos is one of the best Formula 1 drivers. It also made me not look so good because he’s an extremely good driver. He did a very good job,” said Norris, quoted by Motorsport-total.com.“I think...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO