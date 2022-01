The 2021 Restaurant Leader of the Year, José Cil, is a Miami native and the son of Cuban immigrants who worked his way up the ladder at Burger King and was eventually named CEO of parent company Restaurant Brands International. Here’s a look at his life and the impact he’s had on his company through the voices of friends, family members and coworkers. The video was produced by the Winsight Events team.

