Tesla (TSLA) market cap surges by $100 billion as its EV production lead becomes undeniable

By Fred Lambert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors welcomed Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 production and delivery numbers as they sent the automaker’s market capitalization surging up by $100 billion on the first trading day of 2022. Tesla’s lead in electric vehicle production is becoming undeniable. As we reported yesterday, Tesla released its Q4 2021...

#Tsla#Electric Cars#Ev
Tesla announces Full Self-Driving package price increase to $12,000

Tesla announced today that it is going to increase the price of its Full Self-Driving package to $12,000 starting on January 17. The price bump should coincide with the release of an important new update. The Price of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package has been somewhat controversial. CEO Elon...
China halts ban on foreign-owned factories, Honda announces an EV factory in China

You could argue that the quietest business week in the Western world is that week between Christmas and New Year’s, and into that nebulous, boozy, cheese-filled week of relative silence was lobbed news that China has lifted its decades-old ban on foreign ownership of Chinese car factories. Tesla already owned their Chinese factory, so it seemed like business as usual – until Honda announced plans to build a massive EV factory in China.
Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.35% to $1,088.12 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $155.37 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
