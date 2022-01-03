ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year

By Lawrence Delevingne
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (Reuters) -World markets got 2022 off to an optimistic start, with U.S. and European equity markets powering higher on Monday, in parallel with rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.88 points, or 0.25%, to 36,429.18; the S&P 500 gained 14.12 points,...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Wall Street#Reuters#U S Treasury#Nasdaq Composite#Tesla Inc#Apple And Discovery Inc#S P#Msci#Pan European#Stoxx#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
Metro International

Global equity funds attract big inflows at start of new year -Lipper

(Reuters) – Global equity funds attracted massive inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 5, as world stocks started the new year on a solid footing, shrugging off worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant and higher inflation. Investors purchased global equity funds worth a net $19.01 billion in the period, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed, although that was down from $29.45 billion in the previous week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rates signal

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation.Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell.On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its biggest daily margin in four months.Notes released Thursday from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed. Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.69% to $47.18 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.94% to 4,700.58 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.51 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Another record-breaking day on Wall Street, Dow closes at new high

NEW YORK, New York - It was another record-breaking day on Wall Street Tuesday as investors pushed industrial stocks higher. "The chief reason behind the return of investor confidence is Omicron," Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda told Reuters Thomson Tuesday. "Yes, the virus variant is much more contagious, but...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy