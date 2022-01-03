ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

60 mph Winds Expected in Southern Idaho’s Next Storm

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin...

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

