Happy 2022: A vision for a better way

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2022, things looked bleak. But we Americans pulled ourselves together. For nearly all of the previous two years, the COVID-19 crisis had ravaged schools across the country. Moribund by bureaucratic stasis and special interests, we failed to meet our kids’ needs. Our attempts at remote instruction were a debacle....

