Happy 2022: A vision for a better way

In my vision of America, humans will have learned some basic lessons that will allow them to survive and thrive as an integral part of the Earth's creation. In governance, “All men [persons] are created equal.” People and great ideas, not money, will make decisions in our government. “Equal Justice Under Law,” carved over the entrance to the Supreme Court, will have become a reality. Our laws will be just. Not hurting others will be the recognized basis for our freedom. Our children will be taught basic research skills and how the government works. Everyone will be encouraged to develop to their full potential, with education continuing throughout life. Residents of neighborhoods will decide what policing and other services look like. Restorative justice will play a central role in the court system at every level. We will have no more “throw away” people.

