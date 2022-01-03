Over 10 Years Later, Idaho’s “Shoe Fence” Is Still Baffling

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.

