ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Over 10 Years Later, Idaho’s “Shoe Fence” Is Still Baffling

By Courtney
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently, this is something that has been around for about 10 years now. There is a fence that has a ton of shoes on the posts right outside of Boise. It is something I have to check out for myself at some point. Maybe, I will even contribute. Where...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.3 The Snake

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Surviving the Idaho Beer Shortage and Tales of Woe

You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

I’m not Sure Full Day Kindergarten is a Good Use for Idaho’s Money

A buddy of mine jokes that when he hears politicians talking about “investments”, you know they’re ready to pick your pocket. Usually, they sell grabbing your wallet by talking about the “public good”. The government doesn’t earn its own money. It squeezes you instead. At the federal level, your children’s body parts are mortgaged and China holds the note.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Cafeteria
98.3 The Snake

Watch Trailer For Idaho’s Bear Lake Monster Movie Coming In 2023

Filming has wrapped and a trailer has been released on a new movie that tells of the legend of a water creature that is said to live in the farthest southeast corner of Idaho in a lake that shares a border with Utah. The film is about a group of teenagers that set out to discover the truth behind the tale, and is set for a 2023 release.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Inmates And Unwanted Dogs South of Idaho Give Each Other Hope

South of Idaho, inmates have new hope and purpose as well as their new four-legged friend. Unadoptable dogs are finding their new purpose and life in a program that places them with inmates to help them find their new forever home. This program has done wonders for both humans and animals alike, as they give each a friend and hope to find a better life.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.3 The Snake

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Missing: South Idaho Police Looking For 15-Year-Old Boy

South Idaho police are attempting to locate a missing area teen that hasn't been in contact with family for a few days. The 15-year-old, Pocatello boy was reported missing on Tuesday. Have you seen this teenager? Caleb Tyler Mason's profile has been shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website....
POCATELLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy