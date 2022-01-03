ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Over 10 Years Later, Idaho’s “Shoe Fence” Is Still Baffling

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently, this is something that has been around for about 10 years now. There is a fence that has a ton of shoes on the posts right outside of Boise. It is something I have to check out for myself at some point. Maybe, I will even contribute. Where...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Surviving the Idaho Beer Shortage and Tales of Woe

You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Electric Cars are Mostly Useless in Idaho and Elsewhere

A fellow who lives in the Treasure Valley was proudly driving his electric car when he realized he needed a charge. He pulled off the highway and discovered all the charging stations were busy. He knew of another location a few miles away, got back on the Interstate, and made the next exit. Where his car stalled on the ramp. He couldn’t put it into neutral and move it to the shoulder. This is called a “brick” in EV terms. You’re behind the wheel of a large stationary “brick”. The ramp was blocked for two hours before a tow truck arrived.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Survey Says Twin Falls is Third Fastest Growing Place in Idaho

Are you surprised? U-Haul is a metric for Idaho growth. There are also other measurements, but the number of moving vans coming to Idaho gives an indication Twin Falls is bursting at the seams. Figures compiled by U-Haul show Idaho is the ninth most popular destination for its trucks. Along with the state, Twin Falls is the third most popular destination. Moscow is first and Coeur d’Alene is second. You can find the breakdown at this link supplied by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Cafeteria
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Inmates And Unwanted Dogs South of Idaho Give Each Other Hope

South of Idaho, inmates have new hope and purpose as well as their new four-legged friend. Unadoptable dogs are finding their new purpose and life in a program that places them with inmates to help them find their new forever home. This program has done wonders for both humans and animals alike, as they give each a friend and hope to find a better life.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

4 Tips To Succeed In Idaho New Year’s Resolutions

It's been a few days since the new year has begun, and many are attempting to keep their New Year's resolutions going. Some have failed already while some are struggling and few thrive. There is a list of 10 New Year's resolutions for residents of Twin Falls to have, and to help succeed in them and others, here is some advice on how to complete your resolutions for 2022.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy