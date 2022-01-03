Honig: This shows NY AG is broadening her Trump investigation

The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man chased down and killed while jogging in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were all sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a dramatic courtroom sentencing — two of them without the possibility of parole. Travis McMichael,...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers. Already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak, on Friday she became one of only four “Jeopardy!” players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings.
U.S. job growth faltered in December, just before the rapid spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant cast a fresh threat over the economy and its recovery from the pandemic. The Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday that payrolls in December rose by 199,000, sharply missing...
(CNN) — Covid-19 cases continue to rise dramatically, leading to brutally long lines at testing sites and empty shelves at stores where at-home rapid test kits were once in stock. Now an additional problem has emerged: The Federal Trade Commission is warning about fraudulent testing kits being sold online...
Comments / 0