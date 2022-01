After a no-contest dual meet against Ohio University on Tuesday in Athens, Ohio, Indiana wrestling will travel for its first two meets of Big Ten play. Indiana starts off with a dual meet against No. 12 Rutgers at 7 p.m. Friday and will travel again to take on No. 2 Penn State at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both matches will be broadcasted on BTN+.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO