Minott, Nolley II Secure AAC Weekly Honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers freshman Josh Minott was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week and redshirt-junior Landers Nolley II was named to the weekly Honor Roll for their performances last week, the conference announced Monday.

In a win at Wichita State and a loss at Tulane, Minott averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in an average of 17.7 minutes per outing. He shot 55.6 percent from the floor (10-18), and six of his 11 rebounds on the week came on the offensive end. The Boca Raton, Fla., native also had five steals, and he scored a career-high 15 points in Memphis’ 82-64 win at Wichita State.

Nolley II led the Tigers in scoring last week, contributing 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game along with eight total assists. He shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range (5-11) and made seven of his eight free throw attempts (.875). Nolley II started the week with 19 points at Tulane and then had 11 at Wichita State.

This is Minott’s first-career AAC weekly award, and Nolley II was on the Honor Roll twice last season.

The Tigers are back home to host Tulsa tomorrow at 8 p.m. and Cincinnati on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.