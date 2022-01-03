Dechert lands former federal prosecutor in Philadelphia

(Reuters) - Dechert said on Monday the firm has brought on the former first assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia, Clare Putnam Pozos, as a litigation partner.

Pozos most recently served as the second-ranking official in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the 1,000-lawyer firm said.

As a member of Dechert's 350-lawyer litigation practice, the firm said Pozos will focus on matters including white collar, investigations, appellate, privacy and cybersecurity. She'll be based at the firm's Philadelphia headquarters.

She has experience investigating and prosecuting cases involving the dark web, cybercrime and opioids, the firm said.

Pozos said it was "time for a new challenge" after over a decade as a federal prosecutor. She served as an assistant U.S. attorney in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, where she also recently held the position of senior advisor to the U.S. attorney.

She stepped into the first assistant U.S. attorney role in January 2021, according to her LinkedIn bio.

Pozos ran for an open seat in what was formerly Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District in 2018 as a Republican candidate.

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com