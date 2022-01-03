ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown had his best game ever, and gave the Celtics a new mantra

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AX1P9_0dbic7Qj00

Jaylen Brown didn’t just come through with a career performance in the Celtics’ comeback win over the Magic Sunday. The young All-Star provided the Celtics with a new mantra that should carry them through the season.

The Celtics outlasted Orlando in overtime 116-111, but the game shouldn’t have been that close. The Magic were playing without their top scorer, Cole Anthony, and featured a relatively nameless roster. For three quarters, it looked like the Celtics were going to follow their wire-to-wire victory over the Suns with another embarrassing defeat.

Then Brown came alive. He dropped 21 of his career-high 50 points in the fourth quarter, rallying the Celtics back from a 14-point deficit. Brown opposed overtime with his fifth three-pointer of the game, setting the tempo for the decisive period.

Afterwards, Brown shared an important mantra to the assembled press : “We just needed to f—ing win.”

That’s the kind of message that should be printed on t-shirts and handed out to every fan at the Garden, along with Covid-mandated face coverings. The Celtics were playing Sunday without Jayson Tatum or Robert Williams III. With a contract north of $100 million, it was up to Brown to put the team on his back and lead.

That’s exactly what happened. We haven’t seen much of that over the last two years.

At 18-19, the Celtics need to start f— winning if they’re going to save their season, and maybe the future of the Brown and Tatum core.

Brown played like a man on a mission Sunday. It might just be one win over the woebegone Magic, but perhaps it will set the tone for the new year.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics make roster move after blowing 25-point lead vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the most heartbreaking way possible on Thursday night: on a long, off-balance 3-pointer from RJ Barrett after blowing a 25-point lead. It was a horrid loss that caused head coach Ime Udoka to doubt his team’s mental toughness. According...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Jaylen Brown
NBC Sports

Why Chris Paul fired back at C's fan who heckled Suns teammate

A note to NBA fans: Heckle Chris Paul's teammates at your own risk. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the veteran Suns guard heard a few fans yell insults at Emanuel Terry during Friday's game against the Boston Celtics, including calling Phoenix's recent 10-day hardship signing a "one-day guy." That...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mantra#Robert Williams#Magic#Suns#Sportscenter#Covid#Pts
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This 2-for-1 mock trade sends Al Horford back to Hawks

By waiving Jabari Parker last night, the deadline for a decision on his deal, the Boston Celtics opened up a roster spot to maintain roster flexibility. No one has been signed with said open roster spot yet. That flexibility could be maintained in the future should the Cs pursue a different means of acquiring new talent.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

3 Intriguing Trade Ideas Involving Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have been one of the more perplexing teams in the NBA throughout the 2021-22 season. They have a strong foundation to build up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as two young All-Stars. There are plenty of veterans in the mix as well that have experienced success in Boston such as Marcus Smart and Al Horford.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Jaylen Brown trades to fix the Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been a mess this season. They can’t get above .500, and right now, it looks as though they could struggle to even make the play-in. They have dealt with plenty of injuries, but even when healthy they can’t seem to put two and two together. Just the other night they blew a 25-point lead to the New York Knicks.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy