Drive your ambulance across the city and help citizens get to hospital. Complete various ambulance missions as you roam around the stunning metropolis. Complete the ambulance missions and level up in your career. Become a real life hero and help the citizens of your city in need. Head over to the patient location give them proper treatment before putting them on a stretcher and then get them to the hospital as soon as possible. Are you ready to prove your driving skills? Prove that you’re the real life hero and help patients in need with Ambulance Simulator!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO