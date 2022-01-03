Sabres' Casey Fitzgerald: Enters COVID-19 protocols

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
What are the Giants going to do in the offseason? If they trade for Russell Wilson, cool. If not, the quarterback position has to be addressed in the draft. And with two picks likely inside the top 10, they'll almost have to pick a passer there. And, as usual, quarterbacks...
The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
Pretty busy day of action across the NBA on Wednesday. But it wasn’t all good news for our former ‘Cats. Let’s talk about it. It wouldn’t be a Kings game unless De’Aaron Fox pulled off some Herculean magic at the end only to wind up on the losing side once again. In yesterday’s home matchup against the Trae Young-less Hawks, Fox shot over 50% of the field and scored 30 points, including this and-one to tie the game with under a minute to go.
For the second season in a row, Christian McCaffrey has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries. His inability to stay healthy has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Carolina Panthers. On Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic had an update on McCaffrey’s...
Trent Frederic found himself in hot water Thursday night after he laid a hit on Kirill Kaprizov that knocked the Wild star from the game in the second period. Frederic’s knee looked to hit Kaprizov, who was trying to avoid Matt Grzelcyk while playing the puck, in the thigh and sent him into the boards. The Bruins forward was called for boarding and had to answer the bell not once, but twice in Boston’s loss to Minnesota at TD Garden.
When does Granato know that Olofsson is off his game? He said, “He’ll over handle the puck, he’ll massage it a little bit, he’ll stickhandle it to prep it, so it takes him longer to prep it and he might not even recognize it.
Stamkos (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time call for Thursday's contest with Calgary, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Stamkos has averaged 19:06 of ice time, 4:09 during the power play and logged five goals and 11 assists through his 14 appearances since the end of November. If 31-year-old is unable to play, Corey Perry could see an expanded role.
Hammond was elevated to the active roster Wednesday. Hammond will likely serve as an emergency backup to Kaapo Kahkonen in Cam Talbot's (lower body) absence. The 33-year-old hasn't seen the NHL ice since the 2017-18 season. The netminder has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .919 save percentage with AHL Iowa this season.
Comments / 0