BTS star V just set a record once held by Jennifer Aniston​ and Rupert Grint

By Marty Rosenbaum
 4 days ago

BTS has already set a ton of records in their storied career, but V can now one up his bandmates with one of his very own.

The Guinness World Records has announced that V has set the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram, doing so in an astonishing 43 minutes.

V made his Insta debut on December 6 and didn’t stop there with the record setting 4 hours and 52 minutes after his debut, V set another record by becoming the fastest to 10 million followers on the platform.

The BTS star can now lay claim as the fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram, a record previously held by Taeil Moon of NCT , Rupert Grint , and Jennifer Aniston .

The celebrations for V can continue as he recently got quite the surprise for his 26th birthday .

V received a special tweet from his good friend Lizzo , which featured a stunning fan-made piece of art based on a photo the two took together when they met at a Harry Styles concert.

