ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game

By Marsha Badger
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWj9H_0dbia7MJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rshna_0dbia7MJ00

Source: NBC / Getty


Saweetie and her buzz cut were spotted at the Lakers vs Timberwolves game, and we think the new look tripled her confidence.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie)

In an Instagram post the 28-year-old bombshell wrote, “took my birkin on a date @lakers”

The Tap In rapper sat court side clad in a floral sequins Dolce and Gabbana embroidered jacket, pink Dolce and Gabbana sandals, and a pink bedazzled Birkin bag. She partnered her festive look with ripped boyfriend jeans, a white crop top, a black cap, and oversized hoop earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PK50I_0dbia7MJ00

Source: NBC / Getty


The rapper also made a New Year’s Eve appearance at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. She looked radiant in a sparkly bustier, large round earrings, and a blush pink skirt. Saweetie can slay a colorful wig, but this buzz cut really highlights the beauty of her face. I’m so here for this new look!

Awards season is right around the corner and we already know Saweetie lives for a red carpet moment. It’ll be interesting to see how she embraces this look when it’s time to throw on a ball gown. Whether she’s in a fancy dress, sweatsuit, or bikini, Saweetie rarely disappoints. What do you think? Are you feeling her new look?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Saweetie On Bleaching Her Hair To ‘Standout,’ Finishing Her Album In Paris And Having McDonald’s Money

Tyra Banks Gave Her Baby Hairs The Saweetie Treatment While Hosting Dancing With The Stars

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Singer Anitta Poses in Aspen Snow Wearing Nothing But a White T-Shirt and Hello Kitty Moon Boots

On Tuesday, Anitta took to Instagram to share some new shots from her Aspen getaway. The Brazilian pop star has been spending time with family and friends. In the new photos, the “Downtown” songstress poses in the snow wearing only a white T-shirt and furry white boots. The highlight of her ensemble was her boots. Fans immediately flooded her comments asking for details. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anitta (@anitta)   Anitta wore a pair of white GCDS Hello Kitty Moon Boots. The iconic moon after-ski boots are made exclusively for GCDS and include a Mongolian faux fur...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Saweetie Has a Buzz Cut, and All of a Sudden We Want One, Too

Saweetie is ringing in the new year with an entirely new look. Over the weekend, the rapper took to Instagram and shocked her fans with the reveal of an edgy new haircut: a buzz cut. While we have seen the star rock everything from a flipped-out bob to long, fire-engine-red hair, her new look is her most daring yet, and she looks stunning (to no one's surprise!).
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Saweetie
Person
Pete Davidson
Variety

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Ratings Crash NBC’s Miley Cyrus Party, CBS’ Nashville Bash

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” maintained its title as the highest-rated and most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration telecast, hitting a four-year high in ratings and viewers for the show as the world said goodbye to 2021 last Friday. Though new offerings from NBC (“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson”) and CBS (“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”) were no match for the King of NYE content, they showed promising Nielsen results for the two freshman events going up against the 50-year-old “Rockin’ Eve” stalwart. From 11:30 p.m. to 12:31 a.m....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Reacts To Saweetie's New Look

From officially becoming a Grammy-nominated artist to making her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Saweetie has had a busy past couple of months. Add an alleged secret romance with Lil Baby and a forthcoming project into the mix, and it's understandable why the "Best Friend" rapper has been spoken out about feeling overworked.
YOGA
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
102.5 KISS FM

Saweetie Shaves Her Head and People Have Thoughts About It

New look. Who dis? Saweetie has switched things up by shaving her hair and people have a lot to say about the "Tap In" rapper's new style. On Friday morning (Dec. 24), the Cali rhymer shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her extremely short new haircut. In the pics, Saweetie poses on the beach and around a posh home. She only captioned the flicks with several emojis, one of which was a bald head.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Cut#Lakers#Nbc#Timberwolves
okcheartandsoul.com

Saweetie joins Cher in new M·A·C “Challenge Accepted” campaign

An icon and a new star are teaming up, as Cher and Saweetie are starring in the new M·A·C “Challenge Accepted” campaign. The initiative invites users to put M•A•C makeup to the test, showing how it goes “above and beyond the call of beauty” — and then share the results by using the hashtag #macchallengeaccepted.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy