Teammates, coaches, former players speak about Roethlisberger

By Jeff Hathhorn
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Several of his teammates and coaches reacting as Ben Roethlisberger announced Thursday that all signs point to Monday night being his final game at Heinz Field.

Joe Haden

As a five-year teammate and also a seven-year rival with the Browns, Haden said what really impressed him was the number of times he felt he had great coverage on Antonio Brown.  Yet, Roethlisberger was able to find a gap to get him the ball.

“Extending plays, believing in his arm, that he can make all the throws,” Haden said.  “Arm strength confidence and squeezing it into tight windows and being a gunslinger.  You never knew, if he recovered, he could throw it back shoulder.  He could make all the throws, just had to be prepared for anything.”

Haden now has another competition against Roethlisberger, on the golf course.  It appears Roethlisberger will have more time to practice as Haden admits Ben is besting him at that currently as well.

Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler

Butler has been with Roethlisberger every year in Pittsburgh.  He, like Haden, admits he can’t beat Ben at golf but would if he would give him strokes when they play.

Butler’s first words when asked about Roethlisberger might sum it up best about the future Hall of Famer.

“He won two Super Bowls,” Butler said.

“He kind of makes due sometimes.  You’re not exactly sure what he’s going to do all the time.  He’s had a lot of different situations.  He’s probably seen about everything you can put in front of him.  He’s done a good job of handling it.”

“The thing he will probably miss more than anything else is the friends you made.  I’m looking back at my own self, I didn’t go 18 years, I went 10.  Looking back at the guys that you played with.  What kind of people they were.  How unselfish they were.  It beats the heck out of working for a living.”

Butler also pointed out Roethlisberger ‘made a lot of daggum money’ doing it as well.

Trai Turner

It’s the only year the eight-year vet spent with the 18-year vet.

“I’ve just been able to appreciate his knowledge and it’s not even so much about football,” Turner said.  “It’s just the knowledge that you gain for being and living in a certain spotlight for so long.  Just how to handle yourself when certain things come up.  How to hold yourself accountable.”

“Something else that I learned about him is that he feels like he is a dapper guy.  He got us some suits and sportscoats and shoes and tie for Christmas.  I want to put that out there.”

TJ Watt

“He's been a great player for this organization, phenomenal teammate,” Watt said.  “A guy that when I 1st came in was really 'holy cow I'm in the NFL moment' going up against him in 7-on-7s.  I've had a lot of good game memories with him, look forward to many more"

Former teammate Charlie Batch

“The way he played the game, a lot of people didn’t respect it at the time.  I think it was things that we appreciated, but people on the outside didn’t really appreciate only because they didn’t see it every day.  It wasn’t until 2014 when he threw for 4,952 yards and people on the outside said ‘this guy can really throw the football’.  No duh.  Are you serious?”

“I had the blessing of sitting next to him nine of my 11 years in Pittsburgh.  His study habits were different than any guy I had been around.  He wasn’t a guy that studied film a lot only because when you showed it to him the first time, he got it.  Other people you had to show four, five, maybe 10 times.  Ben saw it one time and he got it.  That got him a bad rap because people didn’t understand it.  I know how hard he worked inside that locker room to show he could extend plays and prove he could throw inside the pocket.  Here we are now respect him as the fifth all-time passer.”

Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

“The biggest thing is his diligence,” Canada said Thursday.  “He works on accuracy in practice and finding places to put the football.  This is a game of inches as we all know.  Great players on both sides all the time.  Ben’s ability to put balls in specific spots is really, really impressive.”

Chase Claypool

Second-year receiver Chase Claypool said Roethlisberger really helped him with his transition from college to the NFL.

“That’s something that is super-special for him and we all have to feel that,” Claypool said about Roethlisberger’s last game.  “I don’t think there should be any added pressure in terms of the circumstances.  I think we all naturally want to play our best for him.”

Najee Harris

“He really taught me some ways and a lot of things about the small stuff about football.  Helping me with a lot of stuff that fans don’t really see, but people in the game do.”

Ray-Ray McCloud

His second year with Roethlisberger, McCloud wanting to win this one for Ben.

“Let’s make it fun for him,” McCloud said.  “Lay it on the line.  More than a teammate, I’m a fan.  I’ve been watching him for longer than I can remember.  It’s a big deal, an honor to play with him his last game at home as a Steeler.”

What drew a kid from Tampa Bay who played at Clemson to Roethlisberger?

“I’m just a fan of winning,” McCloud said.  “I don’t think under Coach Tomlin they’ve had a losing season.  Top 5 in passing yards, that’s some great names up there.  I love watching winners.  He has that mentality.”

JC Hassenauer

The man likely snapping the ball to Roethlisberger is undrafted free agent JC Hassenauer.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Hassenauer said.  “I don’t think we feel any extra pressure, we just want to make it special.”

“It’s not too often you get to snap to a Gold Jacket type of guy like him. I definitely have a lot of respect for him. I think he’s a great leader both on and off the field. I’m blessed to be able to work with him.”

Former linebacker James Harrison

Former running back Jerome Bettis

Former running back Willie Parker

