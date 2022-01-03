City appoints new director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Yamile Nazar has been appointed as the new director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Department. Nazar has served as the interim director of the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission and assumes her new role today, Monday, January 3.

“I am grateful to City leadership, mentors and colleagues for their continued confidence in my ability to lead this important department and for demonstrating their meaningful investment in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” Nazar said “I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience to offer enhanced strategic advisory and consulting capabilities to our community and contributing to the realization of the City's DEI goals and objectives.”

Nazar’s new role is an expanded function for the City, signaling the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She will be responsible for the department’s existing programs and services which includes support for the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission and Fair Housing Board. She will also be broadening existing efforts, both internally and externally, through the implementation of innovative strategies supporting positive human relations and opportunities for all.

“Yamile has consistently demonstrated her ability to move us forward both as an organization and as a community with positive solutions, and I am confident this new role will allow her to continue advocating for equity and opportunity on behalf of all residents,” Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett said. “Her leadership and expertise throughout the City SPIRIT process has been exemplary, making it clear she was the right person to fill this critical role.”

A resident of Fayetteville, Nazar has extensive experience in the public sector having held prior positions as an investigator and mediator in the State of New York. She has also served as a community engagement professional for the Durham County Library and a division manager for the City of Greensboro’s Human Relations Department.

Nazar is a recent graduate of Cornell University’s Diversity and Inclusion Certificate Program and a certified U.S. Army Equal Employment Opportunity Counselor. She previously earned a bachelor of arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration from Long Island University.

###