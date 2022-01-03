ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors Hit With New 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

By Sam McEachern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors is facing a new class-action lawsuit over claims the automaker shipped vehicles with faulty eight-speed automatic transmissions. This class-action suit was filed against GM in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division. According to Car Complaints, the plaintiffs say the GM eight-speed automatic transmissions...

Comments / 35

Steven Bradshaw
4d ago

This is what happens when bureaucrats issue unrealistic mpg regulations on the auto industry. There isn't enough time to properly develop new technologies and the customers are the guinea pigs.

Jerry Bruner
3d ago

So they Design a bad products and don't cover it with their warranty isn't that special. Wish they would have kept working on Hydrogen fuel engine systems that Obama shut down. China & Germany are way ahead of us there now. Electric cars are Not the answer.

Henry Mills
3d ago

I my self wouldn't buy nothing from GMC that the reason there not on top like they use to be Toyota is #1 now all u get from GMC now is headaches and that's a shame!!!!!

2022 Chevy Silverado Turbo 2.7L Engine’s Peak Torque Could Be Even Higher

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 in September, introducing a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades for the highly-popular light-duty pickup truck. Among these was a torque boost for the turbocharged 2.7L L3B gasoline engine, which is now rated at 420 pound-feet at 3,000 rpm. However, that figure may in fact be underrated.
CARS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
theweeklydriver.com

New GM troubles, massive lawsuit claims faulty transmissions

The eight-speed transmissions installed in numerous Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, including several trucks and SUVs manufactured by General Motors, are faulty. According to a new class-action lawsuit against GM in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, the automaker shipped vehicles with transmissions with that:
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
DETROIT, MI
CNET

Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship first in line for GM's Ultra Cruise hands-free driving system

General Motors was chock-full of news at CES 2022. Aside from the big debut of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday revealed a bit of info on the automaker's upcoming Ultra Cruise system, too. The system will be exclusive to Cadillac to start, that much we knew. But it's the upcoming Celestiq flagship sedan that has the honor of introducing the world to Ultra Cruise. The electric sedan will enter production in 2023 and will be the first vehicle to include the system, Barra said.
CARS
Detroit News

Ram pickup beats Silverado as Stellantis U.S. sales drop 2% in 2021

The Ram pickup truck surpassed sales of the Chevrolet Silverado in 2021 for the second time, despite parent Stellantis NV's sales declining 2% for the year from 2020. Ram sold 569,388 pickups, up 1%, in 2021. Chevy sold 529,765 Silverado trucks, down almost 11%. General Motors Co., however, still sold more trucks than Ram with an additional 248,924 GMC Sierras, down 1.6%.
RETAIL
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS
insideevs.com

GM Delivered Only 26 EVs In Q4 2021, Including Just 1 Electric Hummer

The fourth quarter of 2021 was very challenging for General Motors, which noted 440,745 vehicle deliveries in the U.S. (down 42.9% year-over-year). Also the year ended in the red, at 2,218,228 (down 12.9%). The numbers look similarly bad for the Chevrolet brand: 288,647 in Q4 (down 44.7%) and 1,437,677 in...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Behind In Equipping Vehicles With Automatic Emergency Braking

New safety technology is critical for modern vehicles, with a broad range of features on offer to keep drivers and passengers safe. Among these new features is Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), but now, General Motors has been called out as lagging when it comes to equipping nearly 100 percent of its passenger vehicles and light trucks with the feature.
CARS
UPI News

GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed its new Chevrolet Silverado EV on Wednesday during a virtual Consumer Electronics Show. The electric pickup rivals the Ford F-150 Lightning which was revealed in May. The 2024 Silverado has an expected 400-mile range on a full charge and uses GM's Ultium Platform.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

The Rearview Mirror: The Car that Saved Ford Motor Co.

This week in 1985, Ford Motor Co. introduces its new midsize sedan, the 1986 Ford Taurus, along with its identical cousin, the Mercury Sable. More than 8 million Tauruses would follow during the next 34 years, making it Ford’s fifth-best-selling North American nameplate after the F-150, Escort, Model T, and Mustang.
CARS
TheStreet

Toyota Ends 90 Years Of GM Dominance Of The U.S. Auto Market

After 90 years of unchallenged domination of the American automobile market, General Motors GM has just handed over its crown as the leading manufacturer of cars in the United States. The Detroit automaker has been the largest seller of vehicles in the country since 1931, when it surpassed Ford. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

(Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country. The U.S. automaker said fourth-quarter sales fell 43% to 440,745 vehicles, compared with 771,323 vehicles a year...
ECONOMY

