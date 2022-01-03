ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

HOP WTR Seeks to Keep Dry January Fresh and Vibrant

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— HOP WTR – the non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients is supporting individuals seeking healthy resets during the first month of 2022. Dry January is a public health campaign encouraging people to abstain from alcohol for the month; aimed to generate awareness of the health...

www.bevnet.com

Mashed

Ordering A Drink This Way Is A Red Flag For Bartenders

Sometimes, retro is a good thing. But when it comes to ordering drinks in "fingers," it's a big old signal to bartenders that you're not who you say you are. The ever-so-unscientific unit of measurement dates way back to Old West saloons, says Westworld. People would use the bartender's fingers to indicate how much liquor they desired (two fingers' width is more than one, for example). However, it's a pretty inconsistent system that has been largely panned for obvious reasons. Nowadays, if a person asks for one finger (in a non-ironic fashion) they'll get a ¾-inch pour, which is about an ounce. This helps the bartender to know exactly how much to pour, and also how much to charge.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Dry January? Try these non-alcoholic drinks

Guinness, 0.0%, from £4, 4x440ml can, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons There are two ways to approach a month off the sauce, as many of us have vowed to do this January. Either you go for non-alcoholic drinks that are their own thing, and always have been (of which more below). Or you can adapt what I like to think of as the Linda McCartney model: weaning yourself off your favourites with a clever simulacrum that doesn’t contain the substance (animal products for Linda; alcohol for you) you’re trying to avoid. As someone who would happily own up to being vegan-curious but not quite ready to move beyond flexitarian status, I’ve eaten my share of Quorn sausages, beetroot-blood burgers and fake chicken schnitzel- type things, and I’m impressed by just how far they’ve developed in the past couple of years. Realistic booze substitutes have moved on, too, with the choice now extending far beyond the lonely bottle of Clausthaler (itself much better than it was), and with the latest big brand 0.0% contender from Guinness coming extremely, satisfyingly close to the real thing.
DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How to Store Oranges to Keep Them Fresh For Longer

There's nothing like a fresh, juicy, vibrant orange to brighten even the gloomiest day. Make the most of your fresh oranges by storing them correctly. Here's everything you need to know about orange storage at room temperature, in the fridge, or in the freezer. How Long Do Oranges Last?. It...
LIFESTYLE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Health Fusion: Drying out in January and beyond

A lot of people drink more than they normally do during the holiday season. Between the wines, seasonal beers, festive mixed drinks and party punches, it's no wonder people might go a little overboard. But after New Year's Day, when it's time to get back into a normal routine, some people decide it's also time to dry out.
FOOD & DRINKS
JustLuxe.com

Enjoy a Dry January in 2022

Every year since 2012, there has been an annual public health campaign encouraging the public to practice abstaining from drinking alcohol for at least one month. January is a good time to start, since many of us have been feasting and drinking since Thanksgiving. Eliminating alcohol for one month not only helps in reducing one's waistline but promotes wellness, a better night's sleep and can help save money.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: Woodford Reserve’s New Whiskey Tastes Like Stout Beer

If you’re a bourbon drinker, you’re almost certainly familiar with Woodford Reserve, but this new whiskey from the distillery is utterly and fascinatingly unrecognizable. The brand, owned by beverage giant Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester), was created in the 1990s and is well-regarded for its bourbon in particular, but also rye, wheat and malt whiskeys. Master distiller Chris Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall take great pride in these expressions, touting the “five sources of flavor” that go into the Woodford profile. But they also like to spread their creative wings a bit, and the Master’s Collection offers that...
DRINKS
Robb Report

How to Make an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, the Classic Cocktail Made Better With Mezcal

Mezcal, technically, is a distilled spirit made from the agave plant, but you can also think of it as a kind of fever. Mezcal tends to obsess people. Consume them. It is a wild spirit, smoky and mercurial and powerful as an ox, but develop a taste for it and you’ll find it’s all you want to drink for months. And while it can sometimes feel difficult to find an entry point on something so bold, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is the cocktail that points at the furious thrashing bull that is mezcal, and hands you a saddle. Mezcal’s been made...
FOOD & DRINKS
flaglerlive.com

How to Make Dry January a Success

Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January without alcohol, is now in its tenth year. In that time it has grown from 4,000 people signing up in 2013 to over 130,000 last year – although it’s likely that a far greater number take part without formally registering.
DRINKS
themanual.com

The Ultimate Guide to Dry January Survival

When the New Year rolls around, many people see it as a perfect time to reset and refresh. Particularly after the richness and festive meals during the holidays, many people set a New Year’s Resolution to start eating healthier and exercising regularly, for example. The holidays are also a time where many of us enjoy our fair share of alcoholic beverages. Between holiday parties, happy hours, and social drinking, spiked eggnog, festive cocktails, Christmas wines, and throwing back some craft beers while spending time off from work with family and friends, you may be feeling like your liver needs a bit of a break. Dry January was designed for exactly this purpose — to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, with the goal of restoring both your physical health and your healthy relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
waltermagazine.com

Two Great Mocktail Recipes to Try for Dry January

You won’t miss the alcohol in these two spirit-free concoctions by Nathan Williams, the co-owner of Current Wellness. recipes by Nathan Williams | photography by Joe Pellegrino. “A non-alcoholic cocktail can be a beautiful, special drink,” says Current Wellness co-owner Nathan Williams. His Peppery Paloma and Thai Basil Rickey...
RECIPES
Mountain View Voice

Dry January Meets The Food Party!

Happy New Year Food Partiers! I hope you’re awash in good food and drink, celebrating the art of the dinner party with friends, and enjoying a personal feeling of good health that comes from eating high-vibe foods of the earth. On celebration flip-side, you realize of course that all...
DRINKS
hachealthclub.blog

Six Reasons to Try Dry January

Across today’s media outlets and platforms, we are exposed to so much content about alcohol. TV shows and movies are set in bars or include characters constantly with a drink in hand. Song lyrics go on about beer or drinking to feel better. Friends, family, or co-workers tell us, “I could use a drink” after a stressful interaction. Staff at restaurants even ask if you’d like anything from the drink menu in addition to your non-alcoholic choice. Alcoholic beverages like beer or wine are portrayed as the go-to drinks for adults at home or at the bar. But, while it is acceptable to drink in moderation with a meal or when you are out with friends, it isn’t something we need to be doing all the time. In fact, many people are finding that they are happy to go alcohol-free.
DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

‘Dry January’ Is Coming, But Are Shoppers Really Shying Away?

While there has been some ballyhoo lately about booze-free trends, recent research suggests that alcohol brands are holding their own and can tap into new avenues for growth. Heading into “Dry January,” a grassroots campaign based on giving up adult beverages for a month, recent data from e-commerce platform MikMak shows that many consumers’ resolutions don’t last very long. According to the firm’s shopping index, online traffic and add-to-cart rates for alcohol actually increased by the second week in January in 2021.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Management Insight: The Opportunity of Dry January

Happy New Year! Well, we made it; maybe a bit battered and bruised. Although now seems like the perfect time for that stiff, celebratory drink, many of us will be going dry this month. Dry January has been a long-standing tradition because many overindulge all year long. From a management point of view, we should carpe the January and curate low- or no-alcohol beverages for our menus too and lean into the dry trend. And, we can practice this style of beverage service beyond this one month, as many a savvy menu includes mocktails more and more.
DRINKS
foodanddine.com

Hip Hops: A deeper understanding, Dry January, and sustainable careers in beer

Moravec (the tailor) put down his needle and thread, his big scissors, and the other tools of his trade, cleared the baize-colored table, spread a double sheet of newspaper on it, and laid out on this sheet blackened with print the supper he must have been looking forward to for some time, a supper which varied according to the season and might be curd cheese with chives, a long radish, a few tomatoes with onions, a smoked herring, or boiled potatoes … he’s going out into the kitchen, now he’s bringing in his beer, now he’s sharpening his knife, he’s cutting a slice of sausage, taking a long drink from his glass, wiping the foam from his mouth with the back of his hand.
NEW ALBANY, IN
naplesillustrated.com

Celebrate Dry January with Tommy Bahama

Since 1995, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar on Third Street South has celebrated the intersection of tropical- influenced food, inventive drinks, and comfortable leisure apparel. The restaurant continues to stay in the mainstream of a national trend by offering several zero-proof cocktails. “We wanted to bring the island-inspired cocktail experience to those who choose to not drink alcohol,” says Rob Aspaas, cocktail director and regional manager of restaurants for Tommy Bahama. The popular Hawaiian Fizz combines pineapple juice, coconut cream, and lime simple syrup; the ingredients are shaken with ice and topped with Q Club Soda, a natural mixer enhanced with a dash of Himalayan salt. “The Hawaiian Fizz is the perfect nod to our style of handcrafted cocktails—think Italian soda done island style,” Aspaas says.
FOOD & DRINKS
BevNET.com

Better-For-You Cocktail Mixer Brand AVEC Launches Co-Branded Line with Williams Sonoma

NEW YORK — AVEC – a line of Brooklyn-based better-for-you cocktail mixers co-founded by Denetrias ‘Dee’ Charlemagne and Alex Doman – announces a partnership with Williams Sonoma to launch a co-branded line of its sparkling, low-sugar canned mixers, made with only real juice & natural botanicals – never any preservatives, artificial sugars or ‘from concentrate.’
BROOKLYN, NY
momtrends.com

Dry January? How About Sober Curious 2022?

I've always enjoyed a glass or two of red wine as much as the next gal, but, recently, I swapped out that nightly glass of Cab for an evening cup of tea. You see, while my tastebud's still love the flavor and feel of a weighty wine swirling around my mouth, my nervous system stopped sharing that same appreciation some time ago. Maybe you are looking into the dry January movement, we're here to help with your explorations of a sober curious year in 2022.
DRINKS

