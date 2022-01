A new mom in Greenfield, California, described how it feels to welcome the year with twins, a boy and a girl, who were born 15 minutes apart — but in separate years. “They are my engines to keep going, and they are the ones that give me the strength to keep going every day,” the woman, Fátima Madrigal, said in an interview that aired Tuesday on Telemundo's morning television show, Hoy Día.

GREENFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO