A new "eco-village" outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan set to open in 2023 will be "one of the nation's first mixed-income, net-zero energy communities," Jena Brooker reports. Veridian at County Farm, as the community is known, will feature six home models ranging in price from $180,000 to over $900,000, as well as 50 affordable housing units out of a total of 160 homes. The all-electric community will prohibit gas appliances and use solar energy for its power, while one-third of the property will be dedicated to food production.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO