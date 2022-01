The stock market rally came under pressure as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to their highest level in nearly two years as the Fed signaled even-more aggressive monetary policy. The Nasdaq plunged toward its December lows while the S&P 500 tested its 50-day line. Financials rallied on higher yields, while crude oil gains fueled energy stocks. Tesla stock spiked Monday on the EV giant's blowout deliveries, but then erased its gains amid the broad weakness. Better-than-expected auto sales and EV-related news lifted General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Toyota (TM) and Stellantis (STLA). Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) sold off despite unveiling new wares at CES, along with many other chipmakers.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO