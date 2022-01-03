The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for January 2022

Ceramic artist MaryJane Findley sees the search for expression as the theme of her life. “Clay has been very instrumental in my growth as a person,” she says. “I am immeasurably grateful that I found it.” Before applying herself to creating pottery in her 40s, however, she explored other avenues for self-expression, including dancing, singing and acting. During the time she was a musical theatre major in college, she took so many art classes that she was mistaken for an art major. “I was just needing to find a way to express and I wasn’t confident enough to be an art major,” she says. At both Eastern Illinois and North Texas State universities, she studied art, theatre, music and English, earning her B.A. and becoming certified in the Alexander Technique which actors, musicians and others use to achieve natural and healthful body movements while performing.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO