Denver, CO

The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for January 2022

By Alisha Sweeney
cpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeform bass DJ/producer Mersiv makes his Local 303 debut after releasing Pretty Dark Loud in October. You'll also hear songs from N3ptune collaborator Rusty Steve from his December release with Polly Urethane, Altruism. Other musicians this month with new albums out include Lost Walks, a music project from Denver music scene...

www.cpr.org

cpr.org

Drumroll please! The results of your 2021 listener poll are in…

You voted for weeks and we counted down your top 103 songs on air for NYE and New Year's Day, now the official results are here for your viewing! Shocking our staff, British newcomers Wet Leg came out on top with their cheeky debut single "Chaise Longue", give those lyrics a listen for a good time. Also found on the list was Japanese Breakfast with a dance-y track from her 2021 album Jubilee, hometown heroes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with a big return, and a track all about mental health (something we could all relate to this year, amirite?) by gen-z indie act girl in red. For the full list of 102 (sorry, SAULT removed their 2021 album Nine from the digital catalogue), stream our Spotify playlist below!
cpr.org

How to help Colorado’s music community affected by the Marshall Fire

The Marshall Fire was the most destructive in Colorado’s history. The blaze destroyed nearly 1,000 homes, as well as valuable instruments and music. For many musicians, those instruments often mean their livelihood. Musical organizations in the Denver/Boulder area are raising funds and offering help to those affected. Boulder Philharmonic...
cpr.org

How an accident became a smash hit, Milky Chance talks “Colorado” and plays the heavy rotation tune

From Berlin, Germany to the U.S. for a fall tour, Milky Chance we're excited to hit the road again after a long couple of years due to the pandemic. The duo visited the Indie Lounge to perform an intimate set of three songs and to dish on the popular song about our mountainous state: "Colorado". The story may surprise you, as the title was a happy accident.
thelaurelofasheville.com

Feature Artist: MaryJane Findley

Ceramic artist MaryJane Findley sees the search for expression as the theme of her life. “Clay has been very instrumental in my growth as a person,” she says. “I am immeasurably grateful that I found it.” Before applying herself to creating pottery in her 40s, however, she explored other avenues for self-expression, including dancing, singing and acting. During the time she was a musical theatre major in college, she took so many art classes that she was mistaken for an art major. “I was just needing to find a way to express and I wasn’t confident enough to be an art major,” she says. At both Eastern Illinois and North Texas State universities, she studied art, theatre, music and English, earning her B.A. and becoming certified in the Alexander Technique which actors, musicians and others use to achieve natural and healthful body movements while performing.
