Alison Wonderland Drops Haunting Music Video For Her Latest Single, “Fear Of Dying”

By now, fans of Alex Woodard are accustomed to winsome, emotionally provocative animated music videos — clips that align Woodard’s forthright pop-rock songs with the long tradition of confessional storytelling. But with “Open Up,” his latest effort, he’s outdone himself. The clip for the single is poetic, graceful, strange and alluring, strategically recursive, and very beautiful. Once again, Woodard is working with San Diego songwriter and animator Savannah Philyaw, whose gorgeous watercolor-like illustrations match his melodies like sand matches surf. Her “Open Up” video introduces Alex Woodard as an explorer, and a fearless examiner of psychological barriers, journeying through the jungles of the unconscious mind to find himself.
