Both Mt Vernon squads were in action last week in the Blue and Gold and Pink and White in Springfield. The boys squad got a tough draw and struggled to gain the momentum they hoped for as they got top seed Nixa in the opening round of the Blue Division action. They were unable to get anything going as the Eagles trounced the Mt’neers 86-24. The loss set up a matchup with a very good Ash Grove team that fell to Fair Grove in the opening round. For the first time all year, the Mt’neers looked to have made progress as the Mt’neers gave the Pirates all they could handle but couldn’t overcome Sam Mooreland’s 25 points as Ash Grove took the 53-50 win over the Mt’neers.

MOUNT VERNON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO