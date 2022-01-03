ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Dallas health system buys 27-acre parcel in Buckeye for new medical campus

By Angela Gonzales
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abrazo Health, one of the largest health systems in Arizona, is about...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona's Largest Defense Contractors

Researched list with information coming from www.usaspending.gov on a December 21, 2021, search. The list was ranked by number of Department of Defense contracts in FY 2021, October 1, 2020-September 30, 2021. Search parameters were for prime awards in Arizona, both recipient and place of performance.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Dallas#Health Care#Acre#Abrazo Health
Phoenix Business Journal

Covid-19 on track to be leading cause of death in Arizona in 2021

WASHINGTON – Covid-19 claimed almost 15,800 lives in Arizona this year, putting it on track to be the leading cause of death in the state in 2021. Official mortality numbers will not be available for months, but the other top causes of death in the state, cancers and heart disease, have each killed around 12,000 people in recent years. The exception was 2020, when heart disease claimed 14,185 lives in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Business Journal

1.2-million-square-foot industrial complex, potential semiconductor supplier site proposed in Casa Grande

A 1.2-million-square-foot industrial complex is planned in Casa Grande, adjacent to where Chang Chun Group, a supplier to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., recently bought 84 acres of land. The proposed project would include two buildings and be built in two phases, according to city of Casa Grande documents. The uses...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy