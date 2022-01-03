Dallas health system buys 27-acre parcel in Buckeye for new medical campus

WASHINGTON – Covid-19 claimed almost 15,800 lives in Arizona this year, putting it on track to be the leading cause of death in the state in 2021. Official mortality numbers will not be available for months, but the other top causes of death in the state, cancers and heart disease, have each killed around 12,000 people in recent years. The exception was 2020, when heart disease claimed 14,185 lives in the state.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO