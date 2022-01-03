ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

2022 Rose Parade sees noticeably smaller crowd than years past

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEkXY_0dbiUT1200
| Photo courtesy of Pacific Southwest Forest Service, USDA/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade made a colorful return to Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena with a smaller-than-usual crowd lining the sidewalks to see dozens of elaborate floral floats, high-energy marching bands and equestrian teams in the iconic New Year’s Day tradition that was called off last year due to COVID-19.

“Dream. Believe. Achieve.” was the parade theme, a celebration of “education’s ability to open doors, open minds and change lives.”

“Education paves the path to success with a world of opportunities achieved through knowledge, compassion and determination. Education is the great equalizer,” Tournament of Roses Association President Robert Miller said. “As a community college educator, I have seen firsthand the life-changing miracle that education provides.”

The UPS Store took top float honors for the third consecutive time, winning the 2022 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Rise, Shine & Read!’ featuring a proud father rooster reading to his family of chicks on a 35-foot- tall, 55-foot-long animated float.

The float, built by Irwindale-based Fiesta Parade Floats, demonstrated the importance of literacy.

The festivities began at 8 a.m. with a performance by Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes, featuring a remixed and re-mastered version of “Throw My Arms Around the World,” created specifically for the Pasadena celebration.

Rimes, who first appeared in the Rose Parade in 2006, was accompanied by the Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, Rose Parade Flag Bearers and four drummers. A burst of fireworks set the stage for the two-hour parade.

Many spectators along the 5 1/2-mile parade route staked out their spots overnight despite unseasonably low temperatures. In 2019, the event drew an estimated 700,000 people in person, while 37 million people watched the television broadcast.

This year’s crowd was noticeably smaller as the Southland endures yet another winter COVID-19 surge with nearly 1 in 4 people in Los Angeles County testing positive for the coronavirus, and hospitalizations continuing to rise.

Parade organizers said they went ahead with the event since it is outdoors where the risk of transmission is lower and because ticketed spectators and fans attending the Rose Bowl later in the day were required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result. Masks were also required to be worn throughout the parade.

Some Rose Parade traditions remained from the first parade in 1890. That included the requirement that every inch of the 37 floats be covered with flowers or other natural materials, such as leaves, seeds or bark. The most delicate flowers, including roses, were placed in individual vials of water, set into floats one by one.

This year’s grand marshal was Emmy-winning actor LeVar Burton, who is also a director, educator and lifelong advocate of children’s literacy and known to generations of children for his role as host of PBS’ “Reading Rainbow.”

La Canada High School senior Nadia Chung reigned over the parade as Rose Queen, joined by the six members of her Royal Court:

  • Jeannine Briggs, John Marshall Fundamental High School;
  • Abigail Griffith, Pasadena High School;
  • Jaeda Walden, La Canada High School;
  • Swetha Somasundaram, Arcadia High School;
  • Ava Feldman, South Pasadena High School; and
  • McKenzie Street, Flintridge Sacred Heart.

The parade also featured 17 marching bands. In a Rose Parade first that highlighted the theme of education, the Band Directors Marching Band included 270 band directors from across the United States and Mexico, ranging from recent music education graduates to retired veteran directors.

Other bands included the Los Angeles Unified School District All District High School Honor Band and the U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band, including musicians from Camp Pendleton.

Seventeen equestrian teams on the parade route included The New Buffalo Soldiers, a group of first responders who present a historical representation of the 10th Regiment, Company H of the U.S. Cavalry, formerly enslaved individuals who served as soldiers but received little recognition for their sacrifice.

The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, an all-women, high-speed precision rodeo specialty act, were among the other groups that rode on horseback to entertain the crowd.

The parade wrapped with a grand finale headlined by Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen and an appearance by the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army Parachute team.

Following the landing of the Golden Knights, Allen performed his hit song “Good Times Roll,” accompanied by his four-piece band, the Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company and the Rose Parade Flag Bearers.

Allen made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album, “Mercury Lane.” His two-time platinum debut single “Best Shot” claimed the No. 1 spot on country radio for three weeks.

Later Saturday, attention shifted to the 108th Rose Bowl, where Ohio State beat Utah 48-45. It was Utah’s first appearance in the New Year’s Day bowl game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Members of marching band that led Rose Parade test positive for COVID

Members of the high school marching band from Alabama who led the 133rd Rose Parade have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home from California. The outbreak has impacted an unknown number of the 410 band members from Homewood High School who played “Yankee Doodle Dandy” in the Rose Parade, according to Birmingham area school district officials.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

LA officials remember Councilman Tom LaBonge on one-year anniversary of death

Los Angeles officials Friday remembered former Councilman Tom LaBonge, who was known as Mr. Los Angeles, on the one-year anniversary of his death. “One year ago, L.A. lost a giant in Tom LaBonge — a true public servant who brought so much passion and decency to the task of building a stronger, safer and fairer Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Friday. “Today, we remember the imprint he left on the a city he loved — and that loved him right back.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Jan. 7-16

​​Now that you’ve, hopefully, recovered from the holiday festivities, it’s time to get back out there and start having fun, as safely as possible (COVID-19 cases are spiking everywhere). Candi Pop (Taylor’s Version) Los Angeles. The Teragram Ballroom | 1324 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, CA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Society
Pasadena, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
State
Utah State
HeySoCal

YMCA offers free COVID testing at 12 sites in LA

The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results. No appointments are necessary and PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Leann Rimes
HeySoCal

LA Controller Ron Galperin announces run for state controller

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched his campaign Thursday for state controller with an endorsement from current State Controller Betty Yee, who is leaving the position due to term limits. “I am pleased to endorse Ron Galperin for state controller,” Yee said. “As Los Angeles controller, Galperin has demanded the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

ACE Eddie Awards pushed back, moved in light of COVID surge

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising case numbers, American Cinema Editors announced Wednesday a one-week delay in its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards, along with a change of venue and reduced attendance to allow for social distancing. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 at the Academy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations eclipse summer surge

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the number reached during the summer surge and the figure is nearing the peak from the first wave in the summer of 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Parade#Music Education#Roses#The Ups Store#Roseparade#Cbsla#Irwindale#Fiesta Parade Floats#The Rose Parade Dancers
HeySoCal

Meet the artist behind the mural at The Huntington in Duarte, Damon Hyldreth

The Huntington, a mixed-use commercial and apartment complex opening in Duarte next month, will feature a sculpture called Phoenix, created by artist Damon Hyldreth. The building’s owner, Richman Group, contracted with Art + Artisans consulting out of Austin, TX to bring Hyldreth’s work to Duarte. Damon Hyldreth, who has degrees in industrial design from Ohio State University and sculpture from San Francisco Art Institute, has been creating sculptures for over 30 years.
DUARTE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy