Music

AMN Reviews: Marc Yeats – Solo and Ensemble Music Volume 1 [Bandcamp]

By dbarbiero
 4 days ago

Composer Marc Yeats describes his work as consisting in “time-code supported, polytemporal music.” It’s a complex, systematic kind of composition in which individual performers play independently of each other, each having been assigned his or her own tempo and given scores whose measures are divided into clock-time durations, all of which...

AMN Reviews: John Oliver with Douglas Schmidt – Isolation Journal 2-breathe (2021; Bandcamp), John Oliver with François Houle – Isolation Journal 3-Restless (2021; Bandcamp)

I was previously unfamiliar with Canadian composer John Oliver, having been introduced to some of his music through a shared relationship with fellow countryman Paul Dolden. Currently, there are four Isolation Journal’s and I’ve only heard the first three. Out of those, I have the most familiarity with 2 and 3. The very idea of composing and presenting music “in isolation” over the last couple of years is certainly (and unfortunately?) ubiquitous but, that doesn’t make it unworthwhile in any way. I’ve heard many good to great releases created under the same circumstances that deserve recognition. These two stand out for me for their high level of emotional sensitivity, unusual and forward-thinking synergies between the natural sound of an acoustic music making device and the creative disruption of studio technology and finally, the inevitable personal cinéma pour l’oreille. (I say “inevitable” because, even with my minimal exposure to his music, it has become obvious to me that Oliver, and the musicians he chooses to work with are a positive creative force.)
MUSIC
How to Get Noticed in 2022 ~ A Guide for Musicians and Labels (From A Closer Listen)

A Closer Listen provides a really nice set of advice for labels and musicians who want to get reviewed. This sums it up quite well:. Most reviewers don’t make money writing reviews. They volunteer simply because they love music. Every reviewer wishes they could review more. No review site likes to see a release go unreviewed. And yet, they do, and they will. On the other side of the equation, most recording artists don’t make much (or any) money. They dream of a day when this can become their profession. But they, too, do what they do out of love for their art. Few people are able to buy all the music they want, or even listen to all the music they would like to hear. We’re all in this together. Make music because it inspires you ~ we’ll review music when it inspires us, when we have the time, and when our children aren’t sick and our workloads are light. We appreciate what you do, even when we don’t review you, so please appreciate us in return!
MUSIC
2022 Ambient and Drone Winter Music Preview From A Closer Listen

We absolutely love this time of year at A Closer Listen. As we survey the musical landscape, we see over 200 new releases on the near horizon and our hearts are filled with hope. Artists continue to be inspired, labels continue to release albums, and we have the privilege of previewing a healthy selection of new music. This might turn out to be a pretty good year after all. Over a quarter of our winter announcements are found in the fields of ambient and drone ~ perfect sounds to accompany snowed-in evenings with candlelight and friends, or perhaps a good book. We hope you’ll find your next favorite album right here!
MUSIC
Coming Up on Orenda Records

Composer, sound artist, and flutist Rachel Beetz presents Unofficial, her first full-length album of improvisations exploring the electroacoustic flute with texture and noise. Heavy avant-garde improvisers Dan Rosenboom, Jake Vossler, and Tina Raymond evoke the spirit Butoh and and scale of Kaiju with enormous sound and fiery invention on their second album as Trio Subliminal.
MUSIC
A New Wave Of Jazz Upcoming Releases

JOHN EDWARDS – MELANCHOLIA (cd) Recorded and mixed at Dave Hunt studio (London, UK), February 8th 2020. Mastered at the Sunny Side Inc. Studio, Anderlecht (Belgium) TOM JACKSON & COLIN WEBSTER – THE OTHER LIES (cd) Tom Jackson. Clarinet. Colin Webster. Alto And baritone saxophones. Recorded at Peckham...
MUSIC
Avant Music News Best of 2021: Part I – Honorable Mentions

Here we are again – the first part of our annual list of our favorite recordings for 2021. Today is for the honorable mentions. 2021. It was supposed to be better than 2020. In some ways it was and in others it was not. As I write this, the pandemic is nearly two years old and hitting record infection levels (thankfully, hospitalizations and deaths are relatively lower for this wave). Live performances came back for a while, in a limited fashion, but now seem to be shutting down again. Throughout, creative musicians find ways to create. Some are saying that 2021 is one of the best years ever in our corner of the music world, at least in terms of recorded output. I will not disagree.
MUSIC
Harmonic Series 1/12 is Out

Over video chat, cellist Judith Hamann and I talk about Berlin, in-between spaces, centering the performer, collectivism and collaboration, and listening and responding. Raven Chacon – American Ledger no. 1 (2018) reviews. Pascal Battus / Michel Doneda – Miracle (Potlatch, 2021) Lauri Hyvärinen – Cut Contexts (Intonema, 2021)...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AMN Reviews: Catherine Sikora – Corners (2021; Bandcamp)

In May 2021, saxophonist Catherine Sikora spent an afternoon in the Brooklyn Navy Yard giving one-on-one solo performances for fourteen individuals. She recorded these unique pieces as an afterthought and ultimately decided that they would benefit from a formal release. Twelve appear on Corners, each about 7-9 minutes in length.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fifth Edition Festival Details

NINE pieces by Eliane Radigue (who turns 90 in january!) including a brand new work for quintet — OCCAM HEXA V — commissioned by the festival. Thrilled to be presenting more of her music again after the extraordinary Occam Ocean for concert for orchestra in 2017. Big thanks to Silvia Tarozzi, Julia Eckhardt, Deborah Walker, Nate Wooley and Enrico Malatesta and of course Eliane for being up for this. This will open each night.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Sis - Gnani [Native Cat Recordings]

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and label founder Jenny Gillespie Mason has released a new album Gnani as Sis. Though the album collates pieces of music from studios and collaborators all across the US, most of Gnani, was recorded at Mason’s home studio in Berkeley, CA. Inspired by the cosmic, spiritual jazz...
BERKELEY, CA
The Best (Patrick Shiroishi) Records of 2021

From lyrical minimalism and soft melodies to black metal, free music and the landscape of everyday rituals. I have chosen five most interesting records released last year by Patrick Shiroishi – one of the most active musicians of 2021.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Frank Ocean Shares New Music On Blonded Radio [Listen]

Frank Ocean has been making new tunes. For, the acclaimed artist has just shared new music on a special Christmas episode of Blonded Radio. The show included conversations with Wim Hof, who is better known as “The Iceman” since he specializes in cold therapy and breathing techniques. Ocean reveals that he spoke with Hof in the past when he was going through the stages of grief.
MUSIC
2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part X

It’s that time again. We gather best-of-2021 lists from around the web and provide links here. All of these lists focus on the kind of music featured on these pages. Enjoy. Tone Glow’s favorite albums of 2021, part 1 and part 2. Dorian of Northumbria’s top ten of...
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: The Weeknd curates an escapist fantasy in 'Dawn FM'

“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)Since releasing “After Hours” in March 2020, The Weeknd has, like the rest of the world, lived through an isolating pandemic. His latest album, “Dawn FM,” carries listeners out of that darkness into a dance-worthy '80s fantasy.Left behind is the blood-slashed, manic super-villain singing about overindulgence and self-loathing we last saw in “After Hours” for a more mature and playful persona most interested in dancing off the pain of melancholia (and the pandemic) through the many dance-pop and escapist songs from the Toronto-born singer’s latest 16-track album."Dawn FM" is certainly the singer’s most creative project...
MUSIC
UbuWeb Hosts Music from the ONCE Festival 1961-66

Ann Arbor, Michigan, seems an unlikely site for the establishment of a major avant-garde festival that would shake the new-music community. Tucked away in America’s heartland, the city is equally removed from the Eastern metropolises whose artists pride themselves on sensing the pulse of the times, and from the nonconformist West Coast. Yet during the 1960s Ann Arbor played host to one of the most extraordinary adventures in American music history: the annual ONCE Festival and its nexus of related activities.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Variety

Nas, Father John Misty to Perform Orchestral Shows With LA Phil at Disney Hall

The LA Philharmonic has revealed additional concerts and programs set to take place at Walt Disney Hall in a winter/spring schedule that stretches through June 14, 2022, including newly announced concerts that will have hip-hop star Nas and singer-songwriter Father John Misty doing orchestral concerts with the LA Phil. The concert with Father John Misty and the Philharmonic will be Feb. 25, followed by an “Illmatic” anniversary show by Nas and the orchestra on May 1. Also newly announced is “an evening of Gen X anthems” curated by Liz Phair May 10, although she will not be backed by the LA...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC

