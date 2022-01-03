AMN Reviews: Marc Yeats – Solo and Ensemble Music Volume 1 [Bandcamp]

A Closer Listen provides a really nice set of advice for labels and musicians who want to get reviewed. This sums it up quite well:. Most reviewers don’t make money writing reviews. They volunteer simply because they love music. Every reviewer wishes they could review more. No review site likes to see a release go unreviewed. And yet, they do, and they will. On the other side of the equation, most recording artists don’t make much (or any) money. They dream of a day when this can become their profession. But they, too, do what they do out of love for their art. Few people are able to buy all the music they want, or even listen to all the music they would like to hear. We’re all in this together. Make music because it inspires you ~ we’ll review music when it inspires us, when we have the time, and when our children aren’t sick and our workloads are light. We appreciate what you do, even when we don’t review you, so please appreciate us in return!

